Aston Martin Valiant Is A V12 Special Edition Inspired By Fernando Alonso's Dream Racer

The Valiant, Aston Martin's new track-focused (yet road legal) special edition, will publicly debut this July at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle will be featured in demonstrations on Goodwood's Hill Climb, the same course that other brands have used to introduce their striking new racers, like Nissan did with its GT-R50 in 2018. Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will be at the wheel for one of the runs, which is appropriate, as the Formula One team driver for Aston Martin Aramco is also behind the inspiration for the Valiant. The vehicle was conceived from Alonso's personal commission requesting a race car-inspired take on the Aston Martin Valour, the super-exclusive V12 supercar the brand debuted in 2023 — with a heavy emphasis on being as lightweight as possible.

"Valour was a spectacular celebration of Aston Martin's 110th anniversary," said Alonso, "and stirred me to create a more extreme, race car inspired version that was track focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road. Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification and believe we have created a masterpiece."

While it's road legal, don't expect to see too many driving around — the Aston Martin Valiant is extremely exclusive. Only 38 units will be manufactured, with deliveries commencing in the fourth quarter of 2024.