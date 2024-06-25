Aston Martin Valiant Is A V12 Special Edition Inspired By Fernando Alonso's Dream Racer
The Valiant, Aston Martin's new track-focused (yet road legal) special edition, will publicly debut this July at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle will be featured in demonstrations on Goodwood's Hill Climb, the same course that other brands have used to introduce their striking new racers, like Nissan did with its GT-R50 in 2018. Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will be at the wheel for one of the runs, which is appropriate, as the Formula One team driver for Aston Martin Aramco is also behind the inspiration for the Valiant. The vehicle was conceived from Alonso's personal commission requesting a race car-inspired take on the Aston Martin Valour, the super-exclusive V12 supercar the brand debuted in 2023 — with a heavy emphasis on being as lightweight as possible.
"Valour was a spectacular celebration of Aston Martin's 110th anniversary," said Alonso, "and stirred me to create a more extreme, race car inspired version that was track focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road. Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification and believe we have created a masterpiece."
While it's road legal, don't expect to see too many driving around — the Aston Martin Valiant is extremely exclusive. Only 38 units will be manufactured, with deliveries commencing in the fourth quarter of 2024.
With its twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Valiant will feel right at home on the track
While Aston Martin recently rolled out its DB12 Volante without a V12 engine, the Valiant's motor will be equipped with a dozen cylinders. The twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine is combined with exotic materials and F1-inspired engineering to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and make it as fast as possible. The Valiant will be capable of 745 ps and 753 Nm of torque and will sport a six-speed manual gearbox, as well as standard-fit carbon ceramic 410 millimeter x 38 millimeter front and 360 millimeter x 32 millimeter rear brakes that will enable the vehicle to stop on a dime.
Its lightweight chassis is engineered for the track and includes a 3D-printed rear subframe and a magnesium torque tube that helps shed its weight. Its 21-inch magnesium wheels are also lightweight, while its motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery was also designed to be 11.5 kilograms lighter. The Valiant includes four large-diameter titanium exhaust pipes, as well as aero disc wheel covers that pay homage to Aston Martin's legendary 'Muncher.'
"Valiant is a modern masterpiece," boasted Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin. "It focuses on placing the driver in a truly unique, intense and emotional driving experience. The ultimate blend of performance, track-focused dynamics, and hypercar intensity, Valiant embodies Aston Martin's determined commitment to build rare and extraordinary cars for true drivers."
The Valiant sports the highly-exclusive ASV suspension system
Aston Martin says the most influential change in the Valiant's design is its Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers. These offer motorsport-level control and an operating control bandwidth that is not typically available in the aftermarket and only seen on the highest-tier, most exclusive and dynamic vehicles. By allowing each damper to be simultaneously adjusted to one of 32 discreet damper curves in less than six milliseconds, the state-of-the-art ASV suspension system allowed Aston Martin engineers to finely tune the Valiant's ride and handling characteristics. The Valiant also includes three preset driving modes — Sport, Sport+, and Track — to allow drivers to push the performance of the vehicle to its absolute limits.
"With Valiant we've shifted the emphasis towards much increased track capability while retaining enough useability to remain enjoyable on the road," said Simon Newton, Aston Martin's Director of Vehicle Performance. "Above all we have put the driver right at the heart of the action; honing control weights for maximum satisfaction; perfecting the shift action of the manual transmission; ensuring the increased handling limits remain accessible and rewarding. It all combines to create an amazing experience Valiant owners won't find in any other car."
The interior is fitted with luxury materials that also keep the vehicle light on its feet
Of course, the two-seat cockpit of the Valiant boasts the high-end luxury one would expect from Aston Martin. The interior features exposed satin-finish carbon fiber material and strategically-placed, finely-tailored padding, which also keep the weight of the vehicle to a minimum while also remaining focused on comfort and tactility. Even the bespoke door panels feature a sculpted design with mesh insert panels to reduce weight, with lightweight fabric door release pulls that also simultaneously scream luxury and efficiency.
Unlike other Aston Martins, the steering wheel of the Valiant is perfectly round, and includes an ultraslim rim and spokes and doesn't include any distracting switches. Drivers and passengers can see the H-pattern gearshift directly connect to the transmission through a built-in cutaway that exposes the linkage, while a spherical gear knob offers heightened precision when shifting gears.
Whether you're driving on streets or on the track, the dual Recaro Podium seats included in the standard half-cage cockpit offer lateral and shoulder support. If it's the latter, a four-point race harness can easily be attached to the seats, while pads featuring passive thorax ventilation are integrated for improved comfort during extreme driving.
"Valiant is an extrovert," declared Aston Martin's Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer. "One look leaves you in no doubt of its intentions. A true thoroughbred aimed at being enjoyed to the full on a racetrack, yet still usable on the road, it takes clear inspiration from motorsport — expressing its character through dramatic, muscular form and a plethora of beautiful, functional details."