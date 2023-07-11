Aston Martin Valour Is A Super-Exclusive V12 Supercar For Manual-Loving Purists

You get your choice of 21 different paint colors and all manner of hand-painted details if you so desire. On the inside, there's the option of woolen tweed seat fabric inspired by the 1959 Martin DBR1 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That car was driven by none other than Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori. Additionally, customers can go the extra mile with their hyper-exclusive sportscar and employ the services of Q by Aston Martin to deck out the exterior in carbon fiber and the interior in materials like cashmere or the aforementioned tweed.

Aston Martin

Proving that the car isn't just there to look and sound impressive, it's fitted with huge carbon ceramic brakes that employ a six-piston caliber in the front and a four-piston caliper in the back. Aston notes that the brakes will take up to 800 degrees before the brakes start to fade. 21-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires round out the package as far as wheels are concerned.

Aston Martin

If you are one of the lucky few who can get their hands on a Valour, deliveries are starting during the last quarter of this year.