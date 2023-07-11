Aston Martin Valour Is A Super-Exclusive V12 Supercar For Manual-Loving Purists
Aston Martin just revealed the details about its newest sports car, the Valour. The Valour is not just a V12-powered supercar with a manual transmission, something that's practically a dinosaur in 2023. In fact, according to the brand, it's a culmination of everything Aston Martin has been working on since it was founded 110 years ago. Aston Martin will only make 110 Valours starting during the third quarter of this year.
Starting from the outside, the Valour serves as a sort of "Greatest Hits" collection for Aston Martin. The angular fish mouth grille is reminiscent of Astons from the 1970s, yet it's still unfoundedly a supercar like the One-77. For the all-important engine, it's a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that generates 704 horsepower and 555 foot-pounds of torque, about 14 more horsepower than the V12 in the current Aston Martin V12 Vantage. Of course, there's the six-speed manual transmission, which makes it, according to Aston Martin, the only front-engine V12 car made today with a stick shift. To make that superlative even more special, customers will be able to choose aluminum, carbon fiber, walnut, or titanium for the shift knob.
A bespoke V12 monster
You get your choice of 21 different paint colors and all manner of hand-painted details if you so desire. On the inside, there's the option of woolen tweed seat fabric inspired by the 1959 Martin DBR1 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That car was driven by none other than Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori. Additionally, customers can go the extra mile with their hyper-exclusive sportscar and employ the services of Q by Aston Martin to deck out the exterior in carbon fiber and the interior in materials like cashmere or the aforementioned tweed.
Proving that the car isn't just there to look and sound impressive, it's fitted with huge carbon ceramic brakes that employ a six-piston caliber in the front and a four-piston caliper in the back. Aston notes that the brakes will take up to 800 degrees before the brakes start to fade. 21-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires round out the package as far as wheels are concerned.
If you are one of the lucky few who can get their hands on a Valour, deliveries are starting during the last quarter of this year.