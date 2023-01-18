Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Is A Record-Setting Goodbye

When legends retire, they often try to go out with a bang. That's exactly what Aston Martin intends to do with the DBS 770 Ultimate. It's a case of a bittersweet ending for one of the most iconic high-performance luxury vehicles of all time. On the one hand, it's not only the most powerful DBS, but it's the most powerful production Aston Martin ever created. On the other hand, it's the last DBS any of us will ever see as things stand.

The DBS has been around for decades, with the first edition appearing in 1967 as Aston Martin looked for something to replace the DB6. The company intended to launch the DBS with a purpose-built V8 engine, but delays meant the original vehicles got the same four-liter, six-cylinder, motor they were putting into the DB6 at the time. In 1969 it followed in the footsteps of the iconic DB5 by appearing in a James Bond movie — cropping up in George Lazenby's only outing "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." In 1969, it finally got the V8 it was supposed to launch with, and the performance benefits that come with it. The 5.3-liter V8 was enough to make the DBS the fastest four-seater production car on earth, with a top speed of 160 mph via Aston Martin).