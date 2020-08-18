Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and Vantage 007 Edition welcomes No Time To Die in cinemas

Aston Martin thought of a special way to welcome the 25th James Bond Film No Time To Die in cinemas this November 2020. The British carmaker has unveiled commemorative limited 007 Edition models of the DBS Superleggera and Vantage.

“Creating a 007 Edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to develop and style a car that embodies the legend of James Bond,” said Aston Martin Vice-President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. “It is an honor to apply carefully judged 007-inspired styling to our sports cars, which gives our customers the opportunity to own a unique piece of both cinematic and automotive history.”

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition is following the footsteps of the 50th Anniversary On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS model released last year. But for the 007 Edition, the DBS Superleggera receives Ceramic Gray paint and a black-tinted carbon-fiber finish on the roof, mirror caps, rear diffuser, front splitter, and rear Aeroblade. It also gets bespoke 21-inch diamond-turned gloss black wheels and exclusive 007 badging.

Meanwhile, the 007 theme is evident in the cabin with subtle 007 badging, genuine leather upholstery with red detailing, and a commemorative sill plaque. Aston Martin is only making 25 examples of the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition. Power remains courtesy of 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 producing 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the Vantage 007 Edition is inspired by the original Aston Martin V8 which debuted in The Living Daylights. It also appears in No Time To Die as Bond’s personal car. It has a bespoke mesh grille surrounded by a chrome bezel to reference the look of Aston’s classic V8 Bond car. Finished in Cumberland Gray exterior paint, contrasting styling elements include a dashed yellow diffuser and an available ‘winterized’ pack which includes skis and a ski rack.

The interior is wrapped in Obsidian Black leather with dark chrome embellishments and subtle 007 brandings. The Vantage 007 Edition even comes with a laser-etched gadget plaque to mimic the weapons and gadgets of the original film car including virtual switches to control the missiles, rocket motor, and targeting display of the vehicle.

Aston Martin is allocating 100 units of the Vantage 007 Edition globally with prices starting at £161,000 ($212,000). The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition has base prices starting at £279,025 ($367,000). The first deliveries will begin in early 2021.