10 Of The Coolest Lancia Models That Will Always Turn Heads

In the realm of Italian cars, everyone always talks about Lamborghini, Ferrari, Pagani, Alfa Romeo, and so on, leaving other amazing automakers in the shadows. Italian cars don't exactly have a stellar reputation for reliability, and this has led to people avoiding them and constantly making jokes about them any chance they get. That's certainly the case with Lancia.

Founded in 1906 in Turin, Italy Lancia's cars haven't always been the greatest. However the company has had some truly pioneering ideas, and it remains one of the most successful manufacturers in all of motorsport history, especially on the world rally circuit. While everyone respects Lancia for its success and some of its greatest cars, they also can't help but make rust and bad engineering jokes every once in a while.

While some of those jokes may be warranted, there's one other thing that Lancia has almost always completely nailed: the designs of its cars. No matter what type of vehicle it was, a Lancia was a much more flamboyant choice than, say, a Volkswagen or an Audi back in the '70s and '80s, and even before that. While the brand is a shadow of its former self today, preferring to focus its efforts on electric cars, some of its most iconic cars remain head-turners to this day.