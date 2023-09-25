The 12 Best Shooting Brake Cars Ever Made

The term "shooting brake" isn't quite as easy to define as it might seem. Historically, it was used to describe any vehicle designed for hunting, but it's been broadened over time to include any sports car that features a wagon-like rear end for added practicality. Traditionally, shooting brakes had two doors, but recent offerings from the likes of Mercedes-Benz have marketed four-door vehicles as shooting brakes, using the reasoning that they're based on the brand's "four-door coupes."

While the definition of what constitutes a shooting brake is a little blurred, one thing remains clear: they've always been enthusiasts' favorites, with many of the most famous models gaining cult followings. Like many traditional body styles, shooting brakes are at risk of extinction as the rise of the SUV means automakers are cutting back on lower-selling body styles in search of higher profits. They're already a rare breed, but unfortunately, it seems like they might be getting even rarer soon. Carmakers ranging from Volvo to Ferrari have churned out shooting brakes over the years, but here are the very best to date.