This Stunning BMW Concept Touring Coupe Is A One-Off Shooting Brake

BMW has always knocked it out of the park with its concept cars, and its newest concept — the Touring Coupe — is no different. It's a one-off shooting brake design in that it has the general outline of a station wagon, but all the sportiness of a two-door coupe.

Unlike recent announcements from BMW, the Touring Coupe is not an electric vehicle, but is instead powered by an BMW's 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine that powers cars like the M3 and M4. Performance specifications are not known as of yet, but the twin-turbo engine in the M4 generates up to 542 horsepower. But the powerplant is only part of the Touring Coupe's story.

BMW

Perhaps the most notable feature of the Touring Coupe is its layout. It's looks like a hatchback wearing a bespoke designer suit, and was partly penned by head of BMW design Domagoj Dukec. Dukec describes it as: "A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future."

The Touring Coupe is not meant for mass-production, and as such is completely handmade with the paint color, "Sparkling Lario," existing only on the car, according to a press release.