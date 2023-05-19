This Stunning BMW Concept Touring Coupe Is A One-Off Shooting Brake
BMW has always knocked it out of the park with its concept cars, and its newest concept — the Touring Coupe — is no different. It's a one-off shooting brake design in that it has the general outline of a station wagon, but all the sportiness of a two-door coupe.
Unlike recent announcements from BMW, the Touring Coupe is not an electric vehicle, but is instead powered by an BMW's 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine that powers cars like the M3 and M4. Performance specifications are not known as of yet, but the twin-turbo engine in the M4 generates up to 542 horsepower. But the powerplant is only part of the Touring Coupe's story.
Perhaps the most notable feature of the Touring Coupe is its layout. It's looks like a hatchback wearing a bespoke designer suit, and was partly penned by head of BMW design Domagoj Dukec. Dukec describes it as: "A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future."
The Touring Coupe is not meant for mass-production, and as such is completely handmade with the paint color, "Sparkling Lario," existing only on the car, according to a press release.
Bespoke Beemer
BMW also pulled out all the stops when it comes to the interior, which is quite frankly a work of art, and perhaps one of the most obsessively crafted interiors from the automaker in recent memory. Every conceivable surface is wrapped in leather, because what else would you expect from a completely handmade BMW? The interior was furnished by an Italian leather shop by the name of Poltrona Frau.
Additionally, the Touring Coupe comes with a custom set of luggage consisting of two large weekender bags, a garment bag, and one smaller weekender bag for all of your bespoke luxurious travel needs. Modena, Italy-based Schedoni leather workshop supplies the bags.
As one may expect with a one-off specialized concept, there is no available price — and given its entirely custom nature, the MSRP would be off the charts expensive. BMW will be showing off the concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023 in Cernobbio, Italy this weekend.