The BMW Simple Is A Three-Wheel Car Concept We're Glad BMW Decided Not To Build

BMW has a long history of interesting concept cars. The BMW GINA Light Visionary Model was a sleek roadster concept that wasn't too dissimilar from the marque's Z-series roadsters. But the GINA had a notable quirk: instead of sheet metal on the exterior, it had fabric draped over the frame. The GINA was a notable success when it comes to one-off design concepts.

At CES this year, BMW managed to wrap a stylish EV concept car in an e-ink display. That car was named the BMW i Vision Dee. Stylistically, the Vision Dee was well-received and will hopefully serve as a roadmap for whatever future model BMW's engineers deem ready for mass consumption.

In the two-wheeled world, BMW's Vision AMBY concept revealed back in 2021 was a quick e-bike that was part of BMW's focus on future electrified transportation. With all of BMW's successful concepts, there's always a few where BMW fans should be glad these models never made it past the concept stage.

One such blunder was the BMW SIMPLE Concept.