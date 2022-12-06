The Forgotten BMW Concept Car Made Of Fabric

There are concepts, and then there are such out-of-left-field ideas that they border on utter madness. Although perhaps they are genius, depending on your perspective. Such is the case with the BMW GINA Light Visionary Model: An innovative new design approach to envision the future of cars.

Back in 2008, the BMW Group Design team set out to "challenge" the automotive establishment using what it called the "GINA principle." The acronym stands for "Geometry and Functions In 'N' Adaptions." BMW was keen on pointing out that GINA is not another concept car that uses obsolete automotive principles from the past but a research tool to help forge the future of the industry. BMW's GINA started taking shape in 2001 but wasn't shown to the public until 2008.

Basically, BMW wanted its designers to think outside the box and gave them carte blanche to show off their creative wild side. They did not fail, producing a car that ditched standard components like a hood, doors, roof, trunk, and fenders. It wasn't made from traditional materials like steel, aluminum, or plastic composite. Instead, they came up with something that looked as much like a Zeppelin airship from yesteryear as a space-aged roadster. But we all know what happened to the Hindenburg.