Lancia Looks To The Future With Its All-Electric Concept Car

Lancia has unveiled the concept car that will form the basis for its upcoming electric vehicles. It marks a starting point for Lancia's all-electric future, and like many concept cars it's packed with interesting features. Perhaps the most interesting is a circular roof offering panoramic views of the area surrounding the vehicle. While quirky features like this are often limited to the concept stage of design, other EV manufacturers have made bold decisions with their rooves, so there's a chance we'll see it on a future production vehicle.

The vehicle itself allegedly takes inspiration from "the world of Italian furniture design" and the vehicle manufacturer has partnered with Italian firm Cassina to help explore this concept — although the bodywork has a similar futuristic feel to other EVs. It looks a bit like a space shuttle, with plenty of LEDs to lead the eye. However, unlike certain electric SUVs, there is a sporty element. The Italian furniture influence is apparent on the inside, though, with its round carpet and armchair-inspired seats. The vehicle also makes use of parent company Stellantis' Chameleon and TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) technologies.

Lancia

Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano issued a press release outlining how the concept will play a part in the company's upcoming vehicles. He said: "Today Lancia presents Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand vision for the next 10 years that takes the brand into the era of electric mobility and sums up our way of conceiving and experiencing the car. Starting with the new Ypsilon, our cars of the future will be inspired by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE."