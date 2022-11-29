Everything To Know About Lancia's All-Electric Revival

The electric vehicle market has been picking up a lot of steam in the last few years, with everyone from Chevrolet to Ford and even Toyota and Hyundai wanting in on the action. It's easy to see why so many OEMs are getting involved in the all-electric space. Expanding charging infrastructure and advancements in battery technology mean it's easier than ever to deliver a solid value proposition with very few sacrifices to get there. On top of the ever-increasing practicality of all-electric vehicles, regulatory pressure is also mounting, with countries like Canada planning to go all-electric by 2035 and the E.U. announcing plans to outright ban the sale of internal-combustion-engine vehicles by that same year.

The all-electric deadlines may seem far out, but, as Car and Driver reports, it can take as long as six years to get a vehicle to market from its inception, so imagine how long it could take to pivot an entire production line from ICE to electric. Some brands are also using the switch to electric to reimagine their image and usher in a new look to match the era of electrification. Lancia is an Italian automobile company that's taking this exact approach, according to a recent press release.