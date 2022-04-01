Canada Pushing For Electric Vehicles To Comprise 100% Of New Car Sales By 2035

Electric vehicles are proving to be quite popular with consumers, with 9% of cars sold globally in 2021 featuring an electrified drivetrain, according to the International Energy Agency. This was up significantly from 2019, when just 2.5% of vehicles sold were EVs (via the New York Times). The uptick of EVs is so positive that a number of car makers have already announced plans to phase out all internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in favor of going all-electric. Swedish car maker Volvo is among those leading the charge, with plans to go all-electric as early as 2030. However, in some instances, governments are also stepping in to encourage both automakers and car buyers to go all-electric through legislation and other incentives.

Canada is one such country and has announced plans to stop the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035 so that 100 percent of all cars sold in the country thereafter are only EVs. The country has a vested interest in reducing carbon emissions from cars, with a study showing that it is already feeling the effects of global warming far more than most other countries in the world. According to a report from the Canadian Environment and Climate Change agency, Canada is warming at twice the global rate. This will increase the intensity of forest fires, affect the frequency of rain and the extent duration of snow among other unwanted impacts. It is hoping the driving the take up of EVs will help address some of its climate challenges.