12 Of The Cutest Cars Ever Made

The earliest cars were very utilitarian-looking. The first car ever invented, patented by Carl Benz in 1887, was little more than a bench, a wooden floorboard, three bicycle-style wheels, and a one-cylinder engine mounted on the back. Once the new "horseless carriage" technology matured, however, cars quickly became a canvas for dreams. They could display any aesthetic their designers imagined: voluptuous, streamlined, muscular, low-slung, or just plain practical. They could even be cute. But what makes a vehicle cute? After all, it's just a machine for getting from one place to another.

Cute implies personality, as if the car is alive. By comparison, most adjectives used to describe cars are exactly that: descriptive. But a small number of adjectives go beyond description to suggest something almost like a personal relationship between car and driver. "Sexy" would be one of those adjectives, and "cute" would be another, although it's unlikely both words would ever describe the same car. "Sexy" sounds like it would get you in trouble, whereas "cute" sounds like an adorable puppy or a favorite stuffed animal.

And that's where we begin to see what traits make a car cute. A cute car is usually small, for one thing. This gives it scaled-down proportions and makes various elements like headlights seem larger by comparison. This taps into our mammalian caregiving response, since babies of many species (including our own) display features such as disproportionately large eyes and stubby limbs. It helps that many of the cutest cars even seem to have faces, as the list below shows. So while a knee-high exotic Italian supercar or an American muscle car with bulging flanks may set pulses racing, cute cars make us want to give them names and keep them forever.

