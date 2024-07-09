Why The 1985 Toyota MR2 Was A Rewarding Car To Drive

Some cars hold a special place in automotive history not only because of nostalgia, but also because they were truly remarkable machines for their time. A great example of all the right elements coming together to form an exceptional sports car is the 1985 Toyota MR2 (MR2 is an abbreviation with meaning, by the way).

Popularly referred to as "Mister Two," this two-door mid-engine car did several things right. First, the MR2 features hidden headlights, which is sadly an old car feature you never see anymore. On the surface, the MR2 might seem a little underwhelming, but it offered responsive performance, fantastic handling, and a comfortable interior. In 1985, the car's design, including its strange "frunk" (a front-located trunk), gave the MR2 an alluring, differentiated quality.

Starting around $10,999, this Toyota sports car was also much more affordable than other exotic options that often cost around $15,000 in the mid-80s. If you account for inflation, the MR2 would cost around $32,100 in today's dollars. For comparison, the average sold vehicle price in 2024 is $47,433, per Caredge.com. Some expert reviews of the time noted the MR2's ergonomic qualities, and the years have also proved how durable Toyota's coupe was made.