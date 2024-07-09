Why The 1985 Toyota MR2 Was A Rewarding Car To Drive
Some cars hold a special place in automotive history not only because of nostalgia, but also because they were truly remarkable machines for their time. A great example of all the right elements coming together to form an exceptional sports car is the 1985 Toyota MR2 (MR2 is an abbreviation with meaning, by the way).
Popularly referred to as "Mister Two," this two-door mid-engine car did several things right. First, the MR2 features hidden headlights, which is sadly an old car feature you never see anymore. On the surface, the MR2 might seem a little underwhelming, but it offered responsive performance, fantastic handling, and a comfortable interior. In 1985, the car's design, including its strange "frunk" (a front-located trunk), gave the MR2 an alluring, differentiated quality.
Starting around $10,999, this Toyota sports car was also much more affordable than other exotic options that often cost around $15,000 in the mid-80s. If you account for inflation, the MR2 would cost around $32,100 in today's dollars. For comparison, the average sold vehicle price in 2024 is $47,433, per Caredge.com. Some expert reviews of the time noted the MR2's ergonomic qualities, and the years have also proved how durable Toyota's coupe was made.
Peppy performance and refined handling
On paper, the MR2's inline four-cylinder engine outputs just 112 horsepower, which isn't so impressive by today's standards. But, the 1.6L engine paired with an intuitive and smooth transmission made the experience behind the wheel memorable. The 5-speed manual shifter was located in just the right spot for driver comfort and was far more responsive than other vehicles of the time. The MR2 could achieve 0-60 in just over eight seconds, and reach speeds up to 120 miles per hour.
A sports coupe is expected to corner well, and the MR2 was no exception. In fact, some industry experts believe the MR2s handling was vital in garnering attention and respect for Japanese motor designs. One review noted, "With fewer than 1,100 pounds on the front axle, the steering isn't unduly heavy, even at parking-lot speeds, but flick the wheel on a back road the MR2 reacts with notable aplomb."
Visibility, space, and lasting performance
The MR2 garnered a few more compliments not typically bestowed on small sports cars, like great sightlines and a comfortable interior. The 1985 MR2 is different, with narrow body supports being the only obstacle to your viewpoint from the driver's seat. One owner recounted "The view out the windshield is huge and panoramic." The MR2 managed to meld great feeling performance with a more practical and unobtrusive interior.
You don't often think of coupes as ergonomic, but the MR2 was praised for its seat comfort, easy-to-reach-controls, and overall space, too. One owner explained, "The first generation of MR2 also had the distinction of being among the last era of cars with interiors somehow larger than their exteriors – before door bars and high sills closed up cabins."
One of the best qualities of the original MR2 is that Toyota went a bit overboard with the build, setting the car up for longevity. For proof, there are plenty of online listings for 1985 MR2s that still look fantastic after all these years, going for anywhere between $7,900 and $27,500. Of course, Toyota's brand has become synonymous with this type of reliability, with the company's cars ranking second for reliability per Consumer Reports last year. Perhaps it's time for Toyota to resurrect the beloved MR2 and continue the model into the future.