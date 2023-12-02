Why It's Time For Toyota To Resurrect The Beloved MR2

The Toyota MR2 represents a very small segment of cars that were essentially a flash in the pan before going off into the wild blue yonder. The mass market, mid-engine car segment was brief, but spawned two excellent cars. It was really only the MR2 and the tragically misunderstood Pontiac Fiero that gave mid-engine weight distribution, handling dynamics, and a cramped engine bay to anyone who didn't want to drop supercar levels of cash for the privilege.

The MR2 was around for three generations, totaling 20 years: It was first introduced in 1985, and departed this world in 2005. The MR2 should make a comeback in some way shape or form. As long as it's mid-engine, I think Toyota fans — and a larger subset of car fans with a taste for the retro — would be appreciative.

The mid-engine landscape as it stands in 2023 is a bit of a wasteland, at least as far as even remotely affordable cars are concerned. As it stands, the least expensive mid-engine cars on the market — the Porsche 718 Cayman and Chevy Corvette — are both priced at $68,300 for the base model.

During its last year of production, a 2005 Toyota MR2 retailed for $25,145. Adjusted for inflation, that's just over $40,500. That's not particularly inexpensive, but it's a far cry from nearly 70 grand for a mid-engine car.