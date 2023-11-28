Toyota's Coolest Truck Doesn't Even Have Four Wheel Drive
Toyota has made the new 2024 Tacoma an appealing vehicle for a wide array of audiences. The more budget minded tradespeople who want a no-nonsense truck will likely adore the bare-bone SR trim, while more comfort oriented crowd will find something worthwhile in the Limited spec. And it doesn't take much more than seeing the letters "TRD" to get off-roaders excited. There's little doubt the truck buying public will like the Tacoma.
But, for the most part, the Tacoma isn't a very "weird" truck. It's competent, backed by Toyota's legendary reliability, and the Tacoma nameplate has been a reassuring presence for decades. But it doesn't have that "X-factor" that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd, like the hybrid Ford Maverick, or the camping-focused EV Rivian R1T. That is, until Toyota brought back the TRD PreRunner trim level.
On paper, the PreRunner is "less" than other options. It's limited to a single cab, rear-wheel drive layout with some off-road parts for good measure. In reality, the TRD PreRunner may be the ultimate case of "less is more."
Less is more
It's worth noting that Toyota did not invent the term "PreRunner" and it originates with off-road racing. According to Driving Line, racing teams would "pre-run" the race course with a vehicle before the festivities, to get an idea for the track's specific feel and general construction. That way, the team isn't surprised when hazards show up and it makes the race at least somewhat safer. Toyota used the term from 1998 to the 2015 model year on certain Tacomas.
Toyota's newest iteration of PreRunner could absolutely fulfill that original purpose, but that's likely a small demographic. For customers who aren't rallying teams, the PreRunner has an interesting set of options that could be a benefit for "regular" people. For starters, it weighs substantially less than 4x4 versions, totaling in around 4,200 pounds compared to 4x4's 4,375 pounds. 175 pounds may not sound like a lot, but would you rather have 175 more pounds pushing you into the sand or mud?
Additionally, you get a six-foot bed as standard, practically a luxury feature on even full-size trucks today. Inside, the passenger seat folds flat, increasing the cargo space even more. On the underside, fuel tank guards are also standard. When you're hopping around on dunes, the last thing you need is a rock going through your fuel tank.
Toyota's mischief truck
On the technical side, the PreRunner has the perfect set of features for blasting through rough terrain. The front suspension enjoys a lift that allows the truck to "hop" over obstacles, and the locking differential gives it the ability to give both wheels the grip needed to push the truck in scenarios where pavement may be optional. Huge tires on 17-inch wheels ensure that you'll have a better chance remaining unstuck. Those are all features serious off-roaders clamor for.
You might think "serious off-roaders" would also demand four wheel drive, but the reality is that power going to all four wheels isn't quite as important as you'd assume. Off-roading machines are only as good as the person behind the wheel: with the rear-wheel PreRunner, Toyota is giving skilled and experienced drivers the tools they need, without needing to forfeit their entire budget on a 4x4 capable model. You can't accuse the automaker of not respecting its niche target audience.
At the non-serious end, the TRD PreRunner is a bit of a mini muscle truck. 278 horsepower won't exactly burn the tires off in a felonious amount of smoke, but it's at least a misdemeanor. 317 foot pounds of turbocharged torque cranks up the mischief a considerable degree. It's a sporty (relatively) light rear-wheel drive two-door that just happens to be a pickup and it's under $40,000. That's quite the offering. It doesn't have any of the practicality issues that are inherent with purpose-built race cars because it also has that six-foot pickup bed.
Some much needed personality
Will Toyota sell hundreds of thousands of PreRunners? Probably not. It's a niche set of options and the rear-wheel drive layout will likely turn off at least a few buyers. TRD Off-road and SR5 trims with added 4x4 capability will likely fill Toyota's coffers more than the PreRunner. However, that may end up being a good thing.
There's no doubt the Tacoma will sell like proverbial automotive hotcakes. That will give Toyota plenty of research and development money to continue offering wackier trim levels and versions of its more pedestrian focused vehicles.
The newest generation of Tacoma just got a new bit of personality in the lineup. It's goofy, counterintuitive, and exactly what the Tacoma needs. Every manufacturer under the sun makes a macho off-road truck with enough lift kits and lights to crawl over the entire state of Utah. Only Toyota has managed to make the PreRunner not only much cooler than some other marque's off-road monstrosities, but likely a lot more attainable.