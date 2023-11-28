Toyota's Coolest Truck Doesn't Even Have Four Wheel Drive

Toyota has made the new 2024 Tacoma an appealing vehicle for a wide array of audiences. The more budget minded tradespeople who want a no-nonsense truck will likely adore the bare-bone SR trim, while more comfort oriented crowd will find something worthwhile in the Limited spec. And it doesn't take much more than seeing the letters "TRD" to get off-roaders excited. There's little doubt the truck buying public will like the Tacoma.

But, for the most part, the Tacoma isn't a very "weird" truck. It's competent, backed by Toyota's legendary reliability, and the Tacoma nameplate has been a reassuring presence for decades. But it doesn't have that "X-factor" that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd, like the hybrid Ford Maverick, or the camping-focused EV Rivian R1T. That is, until Toyota brought back the TRD PreRunner trim level.

On paper, the PreRunner is "less" than other options. It's limited to a single cab, rear-wheel drive layout with some off-road parts for good measure. In reality, the TRD PreRunner may be the ultimate case of "less is more."