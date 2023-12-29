10 Of The Strangest Cars Made In The 2000s

Sometimes, creating mashups of existing car body styles can create a winning formula, such as with the success of the modern crossover SUV. In other cases, however, you end up with something as strange as the Chevrolet SSR, a retro-styled pickup truck with a convertible roof and a powerful V8 under the hood. Despite generating plenty of hype when it was unveiled, it never sold well, and eventually Chevy even shut the factory where it was produced.

There have been plenty of theories put forward as to why the SSR flopped, but perhaps the most likely is that it simply wasn't very good at doing all the things it promised buyers. It wasn't that practical as a pickup, with its underwhelming towing capacity and a smaller-than-average bed. It also wasn't as refined as rival convertibles from conventional luxury brands, and although its V8 was powerful, the SSR wasn't as quick as dedicated street trucks like the Dodge Ram SRT-10.

However, it was almost as expensive –- the SSR cost roughly $42,000, while the Ram cost just over $45,000. A series of upgrades over its life improved its power output and made other tweaks, but those changes never enticed enough buyers. Its failure means that, for better or for worse, GM is not likely to make anything quite like it again.