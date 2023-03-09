The Reason GM Will Probably Never Build Another Chevrolet SSR

Chevrolet and parent company General Motors debuted a prototype variant of the SSR convertible pickup with much aplomb at the 2000 Detroit Auto Show. It made its pre-production debut a few months after at the Woodward Avenue Dream Cruise and received stellar reviews from starstruck vintage car collectors and hotrod enthusiasts. But as the Chevy SSR arrived at showrooms in late-2003, its red-hot reception at auto shows didn't translate to outright sales on the dealership floor.

Less than 25,000 units of the Chevy SSR left the factory from 2003 to 2006, and GM closed down its Lansing Craft Centre manufacturing plant in 2006 to mark the SSR's end of production. Saying the SSR was a failed experiment could be an understatement, but it was a case of not seeing the writing on the wall. The SSR ended up becoming one of Chevy's biggest car flops.

On paper, the Chevrolet SSR offers a compelling mix of vintage style, V8 power, and an open-top driving experience. It's a two-door and two-passenger convertible hot rod with an adequate pickup bed. It was supposed to be the ultimate car, but there are reasons why GM will never build another SSR despite the comeback of retro trends.