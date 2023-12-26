This Little-Known Volkswagen Concept Inspired Bugatti's Most Iconic Car

Volkswagen wowed the crowds at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show when it unveiled its Nardo W12 supercar concept. The German giant wanted to show off its technical prowess while also challenging the perception that it was simply a maker of dependable, practical cars — it wanted to inject some sportiness into its image.

The Nardo concept was well-received and one year later, VW revealed a roadster version of the same concept, making many believe the automaker was setting the stage for the Nardo to go into production. That never happened, but the Nardo eventually led to the creation of Bugatti's most iconic model, the W16-powered Veyron.

The Nardo's unique W12 engine was also a big discussion topic at the time, representing the culmination of a decades-long desire within the VW group to create a functioning engine with a W configuration, basically, two V engines side by side. The 1991 Audi Avus quattro Spyder concept was also supposed to have a W12 in the middle, but it didn't because such a power plant did not exist at the time. It was supposed to have a 500-horsepower 6-liter W12, but it took the VW group another decade before it could create one that worked.

The Nardo's W12 had a 5.6-liter displacement and pumped out a respectable 414 horsepower. It was created by fusing two 2.8-liter narrow-angle VR6 blocks side by side and feeding both their power into a common crankshaft. The displacement was later increased to 6 liters and the output was upped to 591 horsepower.