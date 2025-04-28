2025 VW Golf R And Golf GTI First Drive: A Missing Manual Isn't The Issue Here

If you like driving, but also live in the real world, there's no better option than a hot hatchback. Hot hatches combine performance with practicality and (usually) affordability, and Volkswagen is the acknowledged master of the genre.

Since its European launch in 1976, the Volkswagen Golf GTI has been the yardstick against which all other hot hatches are measured, while its New Millennium Golf R counterpart has evolved from the limited-edition Golf R32 of 2002 to a regular presence in the lineup for buyers who want a little bit extra.

Both the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R continue to offer driving fun in a package that won't break the bank or require a second car for more mundane tasks. That's what allowed hot hatches to displace traditional sports cars in the 1970s and 1980s, and it's just as relevant today. So while updates to both the Golf GTI and Golf R for the 2025 model year are modest, it's worth appreciating that they're still around at all.

