2025 Subaru WRX tS Review: Forget What The Badge Says, It's The Real Deal

Subaru's legacy can be a blessing and a curse. After all, to a certain generation of car enthusiast, no other brand is so closely connected with going sideways at speed and with an accompanying fantail of gravel. No surprise, then, that the unveil of the 2025 WRX tS brought plenty of comparisons with rally racers of old — not to mention criticisms that Subaru had forgotten just what made it so special.

At the risk of sounding blasphemous, though, I was never much of a rally fan. I'm not really concerned whether the WRX tS is a worthy descendant of iconic Subaru race cars, more how it compares to modern-day "attainable but still practical" options like the GR Corolla and Civic Type R. After all, with its roughly $45k sticker, that's exactly the competition that Subaru's sedan takes on.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's no vast wing, and no outrageous bodykit. The 19-inch satin gray alloy wheels are handsome but relatively subtle, as is the new Galaxy Purple Pearl paint; only the glimmer of gold from the standard Brembo brakes, and the red WRX badging, catch the eye. With Subaru's hefty application of black cladding around the front and rear valances, and the wheel arches, the sedan looks a little like a crossover that melted.

