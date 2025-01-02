2025 Hyundai Elantra N Review: Affordable Horsepower Delivers Where It Matters

The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N feels like the new kid on the block. Sure, it's been around for a few years, but the time that's passed since the Elantra N debuted in 2021 is just a drop in the bucket compared to some of the mainstays in the sport compact segment.

The Civic Si and Type R, for example, have been around for decades in one form or another. The Mazda 3 in its various hot-hatch and turbocharged configurations (anyone else remember the Mazdaspeed3?) has graced us with its presence for quite some time. And the Subaru WRX has several generations under its all-wheel drive belt. So, with just three years of experience competing against the crowd of well-established powered-up sedans and hatchbacks, how does the Elantra N stack up? In short: really well.

The Elantra N is a performance sedan that combines impressive dynamics, all the practicality you'd expect in a four-door package, and a reasonable price that could steal away brand purists from some of the established vehicles in this segment. It offers lots of tech, cool color combinations, and the increasingly rare choice of a six-speed manual transmission. If you're looking for spicy turbocharged power and a price that won't break the bank, this might be an ideal place to start your search.

