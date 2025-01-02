2025 Hyundai Elantra N Review: Affordable Horsepower Delivers Where It Matters
The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N feels like the new kid on the block. Sure, it's been around for a few years, but the time that's passed since the Elantra N debuted in 2021 is just a drop in the bucket compared to some of the mainstays in the sport compact segment.
The Civic Si and Type R, for example, have been around for decades in one form or another. The Mazda 3 in its various hot-hatch and turbocharged configurations (anyone else remember the Mazdaspeed3?) has graced us with its presence for quite some time. And the Subaru WRX has several generations under its all-wheel drive belt. So, with just three years of experience competing against the crowd of well-established powered-up sedans and hatchbacks, how does the Elantra N stack up? In short: really well.
The Elantra N is a performance sedan that combines impressive dynamics, all the practicality you'd expect in a four-door package, and a reasonable price that could steal away brand purists from some of the established vehicles in this segment. It offers lots of tech, cool color combinations, and the increasingly rare choice of a six-speed manual transmission. If you're looking for spicy turbocharged power and a price that won't break the bank, this might be an ideal place to start your search.
Comfort in a performance car – this one has plenty
Commuting, darting up the mountains, and sitting in slow-moving city traffic were all easy in the Elantra N. Living with it came easily, but so did driving it enthusiastically. I drove the Elantra N for a week and did all the daily driving tasks without discomfort. The front seats were supportive, well-bolstered, and they kept me in place exceptionally well on curvy roads. Though a bit narrow for my frame, they weren't restrictive, and should fit most drivers pretty well.
Then, there's the Elantra N's ride quality. While it's the stiff side, it was definitely comfortable enough for daily usage, which is a big deal on broken L.A. streets. Most potholes and large road imperfections were shrugged off relatively quickly — a big (and rare) plus in a performance-oriented car.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine doesn't drone much, and the noises from under the hood don't really make it into the cabin unless you've got the sporty N modes engaged. In Sport mode, exhaust pops and burbles make the experience a bit more lively – but if you're looking for a peaceful experience on your way home from work, that's possible via Eco and Normal modes too (and two custom modes). The cabin, however, wasn't an entirely silent paradise. Over the side mirrors, windshield, and windows, there was a significant amount of wind noise. Thankfully, a bit of volume from the stereo solved that problem.
Power that's adequate – but is it enough?
The Elantra N has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque – horsepower goes up to 286 in NGS (N Grin Shift) mode, for a short burst of 10 seconds. With those numbers, the Elantra N has more than double the torque of the base Elantra SE (132 lb-ft) and a difference of 129 hp over the entry-level model. Instrumented tests of the Elantra N with the six-speed manual have it sprinting from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds: not the fastest time in the segment, but certainly respectable.
Offering the best of both worlds, the turbocharged engine is subtle and quiet when you're loafing around town, but entertaining and punchy when you bury your foot in the throttle. Automatic rev matching during downshifts is quick to respond, and it comes standard on the six-speed model. The manual transmission itself is very smooth, with short throws and excellent resistance in your hand, and I think it's one of the best shifters in the segment. It's nearly as smooth as the shifter in the Civic Si and Type R, which is high praise. There's an available eight-speed dual clutch transmission as well, but if you're going for maximum engagement, the manual won't disappoint.
Enjoying the driving experience
Around corners, the Elantra N's steering is engaging and well-weighted. The steering wheel itself is properly sized and pleasant to grip while you're driving with a bit of enthusiasm. It feels hefty and sturdy in your hands. There are a few brightly-colored performance buttons that grab your attention, but if you want to focus on the task of driving, it's easy. Just poke at one of the big "N" buttons to adjust the settings and head for the horizon with a big smile on your face.
Like a true sport compact car should, the Elantra N feels peppy, eager, and made with the driver in mind. There are also lots of little touches that make it feel special like the "N Light Sport Bucket Seats' that light up to greet you when you get in. They don't enhance the performance, but they feel unique – and it's all part of making the experience better.
The red brake calipers and angular body work make it feel special when you walk out to it every morning, as do the previously-mentioned pops and burbles from the exhaust. The performance screens that offer stats like lateral G's and percentage of throttle pressure are all executed well – with the proper whimsy and seriousness in equal measure. Even if it isn't the most powerful car in the segment, the Elantra N is one of the most fun to drive.
The driver aids are present but not intrusive
The Elantra N's screens are easy to read. The graphics are crisp, and the contrasts of blacks and whites make the fonts stand out. Climate controls have both physical buttons and touchscreen commands so you can default to whichever of the two you prefer. There are, however, a lot of screens and options to learn. After a week, I didn't become entirely comfortable with all the controls, but I get the feeling it would happen over time.
While the Elantra N does get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, I should point out that they're both via a wired connection. Other Elantras in the lineup offer wireless connectivity, but not the Elantra N. The car also didn't default to my CarPlay connection during my test. My same iPhone, plugged into the same USB port, needed to be selected each time I got back into the car. I did some digging in the settings and couldn't find a way to change this; again, maybe some more time figuring out Hyundai's UI would give me an answer.
Driver aids like forward collision warning and lane-keep assist are standard on the Elantra N. During my week-long test of the Elantra I didn't get any false alarms or errant alerts from driver aids. Unfortunately, adaptive cruise control is still missing from the Elantra N's build sheet, a feature we've bemoaned the absence of for some time, but the other features work well.
Usability, practicality, and cargo space
As a practical, four-door sedan, the Elantra checks all the boxes. It's easy to get in and out of, there's lots of legroom in the front and the back, and adults can sit comfortably in all the main seating positions. Fuel economy is reasonable for a performance sedan, with the EPA estimating 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) for an Elantra N with the six-speed manual. In the trunk, the Elantra N offers 14.2 cubic feet of cargo space, which is average for the class. It's also more than enough for a few small suitcases on your way to the airport. There are, however, a few drawbacks worth noting.
Visibility isn't great, especially out of the slim back window. The big rear spoiler is aesthetically pleasing, but it doesn't do you any favors when you're checking out the rear view. Then, there's the omission of storage pockets on the back of the Elantra's seats – this same problem cropped up on the Ioniq 5 N, which also lacks pockets for rear seat passengers — and the Elantra N's cupholders are pretty small too, both front and rear. So, be sure to advise your passengers to leave their extra magazines and Stanley cups at home.
Price is a big part of the appeal
Like the standard Elantra, the Elantra N is a bargain buy for its segment, especially considering its performance and all the features that come standard. MSRP for the 2025 Elantra N is $35,100 (including $1,150 destination fee). That price includes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, electronically controlled suspension, variable exhaust, 19-inch wheels wrapped up in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, big brakes up front and in the rear (14.2-inch rotors up front and 12.4-inch rotors in the rear), heated front seats, and two 10.25-inch dashboard displays.
Options are pretty limited on the Elantra N. You can change the exterior color for $470 (stock zero-cost colors are black, and blue), but a black leather-and-Alcantara interior is your only choice. Add the 8-speed dual clutch transmission to your build and it'll cost you $1,500. Even if you go with an optional exterior color and the DCT, though, the Elantra N is still under $40k: not bad for something that's so practical and entertaining to drive.
What about the Elantra N's competition?
At $31,345, the Civic Si is a bit more affordable than the Elantra, but the Si is down on power (200 hp compared to the Elantra N's 276 hp) and performance compared to the N. So, we turn to the Civic Type R which is much more expensive, at $46,690. That's a price difference of $11,590 for a difference of about 30 horsepower. The Civic Type R is definitely one of the top choices amongst sport compacts, and it's impossible to ignore it's performance around some of the world's most engaging racetracks, but you'll be paying a hefty price for those red Honda badges.
The Subaru WRX starts at $36,920 (including $1,170 destination fee) but that's the entry-level model. Upgrade to the tS or GT models and you're looking at a price tag of $46,875. The WRX's all-wheel drive is appealing if you live in an area with lots of snow, but with similar levels of power — the WRX puts out 271 hp from its turbocharged 2.4-liter engine — it's hard to justify the difference.
The GR Corolla is definitely worth a closer look, with its spicy 300-horsepower three-cylinder engine, but it runs into the same problem as the WRX. The 2025 GR Corolla has a starting price of $41,995 (including $1,135 destination fee) and it comes with the benefit of an all-wheel drive setup, but at the top of the range it's a whopping $48,650. High-performance, but not exactly a performance bargain.
2025 Hyundai Elantra N Verdict
After a week in the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N, I was hooked. I enjoyed driving it on a daily basis, shifting the smooth six speed and taking the long route through local mountain roads. With the windows down and the music blasting from the Bose 8-speaker stereo, it felt like a car I would be happy to own and daily-drive.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter remained fun and engaging, despite its power deficit compared to class leaders. There are some missing tech features and a few oddities when it comes to the infotainment system, but nothing that would stop me from recommending the Elantra N to an enthusiast on a budget.