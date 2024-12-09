Five Things The Ioniq 5 N Gets Right - And Three Things Hyundai Screwed Up

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is an electric rocket ship with four wheels. It has 601 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque for just karting around town but when you press the button for "N Grin Boost" things get real serious, dialing it up to 641 hp and 568 lb-ft. According to Hyundai, it'll do zero to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds – but some outlets that have tested the 5 N made the sprint even faster.

On top of being the most powerful car Hyundai has ever made, it's also really good to drive. The steering and handling dynamics are excellent, it corners flat, and it's comfortable enough to be a practical daily driver. But living with the Ioniq 5 N for the better part of two weeks had me thinking less about the power, and more about the little things.

There are plenty of quirks and idiosyncrasies in cars that even the most seasoned car enthusiasts can't pick up on in just a short amount of time. So, living with the Ioniq 5 N for the better part of two weeks, using it as my daily driver, I settled in and got a real sense for what it gets right and what it gets wrong. And it turns out the 5 N gets a lot right – more than just a performance vehicle, it's excellent in a number of small ways. There are, however, some little things worth improving too. After all, nobody's perfect.

