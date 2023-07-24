What Is Hyundai's N E-Shift, And How Does It Work?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will arrive at U.S. dealerships in late 2023 with a bewildering array of "N"-branded go-fast features, components, and software. What's most exciting is N e-shift: a proprietary transmission program that emulates the shift behavior of a manual gearbox.

Hyundai has a winner in the standard Ioniq 5, which is a retro-flavored, all-electric crossover with up to 303 miles of range and 320 horsepower with dual electric motors. But for the Ioniq 5 N to stand out, Hyundai's N division concocted the N e-shift to address what early adopters have been looking for in a performance EV: Driver involvement.

"Ioniq 5 N was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available," said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of Hyundai's N brand. "To accomplish this, we've closely monitored the voices of our N fans to fine-tune our first all-electric N to electrify the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts."