7 Features On The 2026 Ioniq 9 That Other SUVs Need To Steal

The all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 has a lot going for it. It's part of a growing family of electric vehicles at Hyundai using the IONIQ name — a fusion of the words Ion and Unique — and it's the first Hyundai EV to offer three rows of seating. Its sleek styling gives it lots of curb appeal, it has impressive range estimates, and there's an equally-impressive list of tech features that we're looking forward to testing out.

Pricing isn't available yet (we expect it to fall somewhere in the $60-80,000 ballpark, if the Kia EV9 is anything to go by) but if it's competitively priced, it could become an immediate class leader amongst three-row SUVs. Depending, of course, on how well it drives and how easy it is to live with. Even before we get behind to test out the new IONIQ 9 though, there's a lot to like. Getting our hands on one at Hyundai's reveal event and at the LA Auto Show 2024 (where the IONIQ 9 debuted) gave us a better impression of what it has to offer – and where it stands out from the crowd.