7 Luxury Vehicle Features That Are Totally Over The Top
The great luxury brands have always sought to turn heads with their cars' additional features and accessories. This is perhaps best illustrated by the gold standard of the high-end automotive industry, Rolls-Royce, which counts a retracting silver Spirit of Ecstasy figurehead and pop-out umbrellas in door sills among some of its vehicles' unique and alluring qualities.
However, while getting a luxurious classic car will appeal to some, modern technology has further increased the possibilities for opulence and grandeur. Nowadays, additions like individual screens for in-car entertainment, dynamic ambient lighting, built-in chillers, and high-end 3D surround sound systems are becoming more common in premium and luxury vehicles.
However, as extravagant as these accessories may be, some raise eyebrows, making us second-guess their practical benefits and real-world value. Is there such a thing as too far-fetched, even within the luxury segment? The following over-the-top features represent some of the world's most prominent luxury brands' efforts to capture the imaginations of the wealthiest motorists and inspire them to part with even more of their sizable wealth.
Bentley's rotating display
The V8 version of the Continental GT W12, Bentley's flagship grand tourer, was released in 2019 to great acclaim. Two options were available: a sleek coupe and a convertible, each producing an ample 542 horsepower and costing less than its 626 horsepower 12-cylinder counterpart.
There are many rotary features within a car's mechanics, the vast majority of which are involved in the vehicle's propulsion and directional control. However, Bentley decided to go one step further. Intent on solving a problem that didn't exist, it introduced a rotating display unit as an option on its Continental GT V8.
While this may seem over the top in theory, it makes sense aesthetically and practically. It is a distinctive feature that adds further appeal to an already aspirational vehicle. The display has three faces: a high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen, three analog dials including a clock, a compass, and an outside air temperature gauge, and a featureless veneer panel that blends with the rest of the dashboard, creating a slick, uninterrupted look.
It turns out, the revolving display did solve a problem. It made combining the chrome and exotic wood aesthetics of the classic brand's traditional vehicles with the technological demands of the modern driver at the push of a button possible. After all, when it comes to luxury vehicles, aesthetics are essential. A more intuitive user interface and in-car entertainment console may have been more useful, but it must not have sat well with the interior designers at Bentley.
Maybach's onboard fragrance system
The luxury branch of Mercedes felt it necessary to appeal to all five senses when designing its S580 model. Where many of us opt for a mirror-hung scented pine tree to freshen up our vehicle, Maybach had other ideas in mind. The high-tech Air Balance system is far more advanced than a traditional air freshener and has real advantages, especially if you live in an area with increased air pollution or traffic congestion.
Maybach's onboard fragrance system not only masks unpleasant odors by emitting a choice of four scented aromas directly into the vehicle's climate control unit. It also purifies the in-car atmosphere with air filters, which remove harmful irritants such as dust and pollen. A built-in ionizer also zaps air particles with an electric charge so they become attached to the filter upon contact. The atomizer, which produces the scent, sits in the glove box in an attractive vial, and it can be activated and controlled via the car's infotainment system.
Once you understand the technology behind the Air Balance system, it makes absolute sense. This is much more than a simple air freshener, and those who suffer from allergies and breathing conditions would undoubtedly benefit from it. The unit has also been introduced to cars lower down in Mercedes' ranking order, including the G-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLE, and GLS models.
Rolls-Royce's starlight roof
Being driven as you sit in the back of a Rolls-Royce is a benchmark of luxury for the privileged few. However, when the wealthy become accustomed to the fineries in life, where do you go from there? Rolls-Royce has addressed this problem by recreating the infinite depths of the universe in the leather roof lining of models like the Phantom, Ghost, or Wraith Eagle VIII with its optional Starlight Headlining feature.
The luxury brand achieves this by installing between 800 and 1,600 fiber optic lights, individually and painstakingly set at the correct depth in perforations to ensure just the right amount of twinkle. Prices depend on the number of lights and customizations that are opted for, but at this point, cost is likely irrelevant to the deep-pocketed consumer.
Once installed, the lights are activated and controlled from the car's infotainment console and can be adjusted for brightness. The "stars" can be customized in different colors, depict the constellations as they were at any point in recent history, or create patterns, such as a family crest or company logo.
Rolls-Royce calls the resulting ambiance "magical," although some might also see it as an over-the-top and ostentatious addition to an already impressive vehicle. Rolls-Royce's motto is "Inspiring Greatness," and whether the Starlight Headlining achieves this is subjective. It certainly helps to differentiate between those who value their vehicle for its performance and specifications and those who use it to project an image, though.
Audi's Bang & Olufsen motorized tweeters
Danish firm Bang & Olufsen has long been associated with innovative high-end audio solutions. Decades ago, it was the brand that brought us CD players with automatic sliding doors and turntables that could skip tracks. Since then, it has been making waves in the in-car audio segment and has brought its trailblazing research and development along for the ride.
Pop-up headlamps may have made aesthetic sense in the car designs of the late 20th century, but Bang & Olufsen's pop-up tweeters — the brand calls them "Acoustic Lenses" — might seem unnecessary and intrusive at first glance. Premium brand Audi has adopted these motorized speakers for its A-series of sedans and Q-series of SUVs, and admittedly, they do look cool. When the car turns on, they rise from the dash like futuristic sprouting mushrooms enshrouded in ambient light. But are the acoustic benefits of these tweeters worth the fuss?
The Acoustic Lenses make up part of the multi-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, and the results are impressive. Another question is how the rising tweeters would compare to regular recessed B&O speakers. Apparently, they are purely aesthetic, and neither help nor hinder the system's sound quality. However, as an innovative visual device typical of Bang & Olufsen's previous creations, they certainly draw attention.
Maybach's granite trim
Granite can be a practical and aesthetically pleasing choice for your kitchen counter, but as a choice of car trim it could indeed be described as over-the-top. However, this is precisely what Maybach selected as an optional material for the interior of its luxury 57 model, with the other choice being a veneer of 24-carat gold.
While a golden trim that would make King Midas jealous is certainly opulent, it's hardly new, popping up in luxury cars like the McLaren F1 and Koenigsegg Agera. Granite is unique to Maybach and perfectly illustrates the German brand's desire to stand out in the luxury crowd. As an igneous rock that forms from magma and has traces of quartz and other elements, it is heavy, hard to work, and a bizarre enough choice to impress your high-society friends.
Maybach is no stranger to over-the-top features. We have previously covered the S580 model's over-the-top luxurious features, like a champagne chiller, massage seats, and illuminated logos that project onto the asphalt. The Maybach 57 can also be tailored to include a built-in printer, solar panels, and an electrically controlled transparent roof. Still, the granite trim stands out as a truly unique element — it sounds ridiculous in principle but looks sublime in reality.
[Featured image by Thomas Doerfer via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Land Rover's emergency escape hatch
Land Rover's Range Rover model has been around since 1970 and appeared in countless movies and TV shows, from "The Sopranos" to the "James Bond" franchise. It is one of the original sports utility vehicles, and it looks equally at home tackling rugged terrain or dropping someone off at a red-carpet event. Yet, despite this broad appeal, we have to wonder at the type of market Land Rover identified as warranting the installation of an escape hatch on its Range Rover Sentinel model.
Take a closer look at the Sentinel, and things start to become clearer. Even the name suggests that it is meant to guard and protect its occupants. This tank-like model is equipped with steel plating that can withstand impacts from high-velocity armor-piercing rounds or a blast from an improvised explosive device, depending on the type of day you're having. If passengers are ambushed and rendered sitting ducks, phase two of Range Rover's plan comes into play.
Adjacent to the rear seats is an escape hatch, so the targeted official, prime minister, cartel owner, or oil magnate can wriggle to freedom, having suffered little more damage than a couple of grass stains to their Armani suit. This kind of security came at a price of over $400,000 at the time of its 2019 release. However, you were also treated to a five-liter supercharged engine, special run-flat tires, armored glass, a built-in public address system, and a siren and emergency lighting as options.
Rolls-Royce's outdoor dining accessories
To say that the Rolls Royce Boat Tail is exclusive would be an understatement. Only three were made to satisfy the nautical-themed whims of a handful of very wealthy buyers. When it came to features and accessories, the luxury brand really pushed the boat out.
Based on the Phantom model, the Boat Tail has a yacht-like profile with a plum "stem" at the front and an upswept "counter stern" rear from which it gets its name. It imitates the lines of a classic vessel of yesteryear. Even the windshield mimics the type of mid-20th-century speedboats you might have seen sweeping up and down Venice's Grand Canal.
Although the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail cannot fail to impress at a glance, the onboard "Hosting Suite" of dining accessories makes it stand out as a true original. While most of us might have a tool kit, a blanket, and a car jack in our trunks, the Boat Tail's rear compartment opens gullwing-style to reveal a full canteen ready to host your guests at the boat race or polo match.
The Hosting Suite includes two Champagne fridges, crystal glassware, engraved silverware, porcelain plates with platinum detailing, and climate-controlled compartments for assorted snacks and canapés. Swing-out side tables and compact nesting stools offer dining comfort for guests, while a fold-out parasol provides shade.
Whether all this extravagance leaves enough room in the trunk for other essentials is probably unimportant. If you can afford to spend an estimated $28 million on a car — which isn't even the most expensive Rolls Royce of all time — you can likely afford a motorcade of support vehicles to carry all that other stuff.