The Most Over The Top Luxurious Features Of The Maybach S580

Even from its earliest days, Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury. The finest leather seats, immaculately carved armrests and door handles, the latest in infotainment technology, and all other manner of automotive comforts are borderline expected in any vehicle that bears the Mercedes name. Even so, the company always manages to surprise us with just how luxurious its cars can get.

The 2023 Mercedes Maybach S580 is a model of luxury engineering packing a 496 hp motor that can go from 0 to 60 in 4.7 seconds, not to mention 516 lb-ft of torque. Any car can just be powerful, though. The Maybach compliments that mighty muscle with a bevy of exorbitant features. These are the kinds of extras that you probably wouldn't think or care to put in a car, but once you drive one with them, you might not be able to go back.

The Maybach is absolutely jam-packed with such features — as it should be given its $193,400 price tag – even if some of those features are so luxurious it's almost a little too much.