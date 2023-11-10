10 Of The Most Luxurious Classic American Cars

In the modern age, European luxury cars are often seen as the premier automobiles in this segment of the market. However, American manufacturers have a long history of building exquisite automobiles for well-heeled customers, particularly in the pre-war era. The luxury automobiles built during the Roaring '20s and even throughout the Great Depression represent some of the most extravagant and opulent cars ever produced. Even during the post-war era, American luxury continued and fine cars continued to roll out of factories in Detroit and elsewhere.

Still, the producers of American luxury cars have made some big mistakes along the way. The Cimarron by Cadillac lacked nearly every quality of a good luxury car, and the V8-6-4 engine proved to be a technical disaster. Chrysler once sold the Imperial as its own luxury marque and its premium Chrysler models have recently fallen a bit short of the luxury mark.

However, despite some dips in quality and image over the years, American luxury has seen a rebound as of late. There are many models of American cars produced over the last 100 years that exemplify high standards of craftsmanship and engineering that are built with premium products that deliver sublime motoring experiences. Though each car must be evaluated within the context of the era in which it was built, it should be easy to say that these 10 American cars are the most luxurious.