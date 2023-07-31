10 Of The Fastest Pre-War Cars, Ranked

During the Brass Era, before World War I, automakers were just trying to figure out how to make things go. However, by the time the war passed and regular life was able to resume, engineers got to work creating cars for the masses as well as cars with pursuits of speed in mind. This led to friendly competition among automakers, with each of them trying to outdo each other and bring to market the best and fastest models for sale. The speediest among them came with significant price tags, meaning only the well-heeled could experience the sensation on public roads.

The first speed limits in the U.S. were set to speeds of around 12 to 15 mph. Despite these legally imposed limits, manufacturers sought to continue building the best cars possible, including making them ever more powerful from the continuing improvements in engineering that occurred throughout the era. Some of the cars of the time exhibit innovative and clever engineering, and many models from this era today are highly valuable machines worthy of museum-level preservation. Sadly, civil order devolved into chaos with the onset of WWII, and auto production for consumers ended around the globe, signaling the end of an era. With a look at cars released before the outset of hostilities, here are 10 of the fastest pre-war cars listed from fast to fastest.