10 Of The Most Beautiful Pre-War Cars Ever Built

The '30s were a unique time for automotive manufacturing. The world was reeling from the impact of the Great Depression, but a new wave of wealthy individuals wanted to make a statement with that most fashionable of technological advancements — the motor car.

The functional design trends of the '20s were no longer enough and the turn of the decade gave way to grander, more avant-garde designs inspired by everything from art to architecture. This encompassed not only the finest luxury cars of England and America but the exotic, unusual vehicles being produced by French automakers and the boundary-pushing performance cars emerging from Germany.

This period of styling innovation was put to an abrupt halt with the breakout of World War II, which forced many manufacturers to cease passenger car production altogether and severely hampered the output of others. It would take many years for the car industry to recover after peace was restored, but the cars of the '30s have remained of particular fascination to the world's wealthiest and most influential collectors. Here are 10 of the best designs from this golden era.