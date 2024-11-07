2025 Ford Bronco Reveal: New Daily-Friendly Features Prove Off-Road Isn't Everything

The Ford Bronco is getting a refresh for the 2025 model year in the form of a few livability improvements. One of the most notable improvements might not sound all that exciting on the surface, and that is additional sound-deadening material for a quieter experience in the cabin while driving. The current 2024 Bronco has a lot going for it. It's a blast to drive and already very well equipped when it comes to off-roading mechanical components and performance, but it's hardly a quiet daily driver when you have all the option boxes checked. These new changes apply to all trims of the Bronco.

Advertisement

The interior of four-door Broncos also gets a new set of air conditioning vents for the rear of the cabin, so your passengers will feel more comfortable when you're plowing down the trail or cruising on the highway. The Bronco's 8-inch instrument panel is going firmly into 2025 by forgoing the old physical speedometer in favor of a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Ford also notes that the optional Bang & Olufsen sound system has been boosted to 12 speakers and the subwoofer has been beefed up.