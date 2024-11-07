2025 Ford Bronco Reveal: New Daily-Friendly Features Prove Off-Road Isn't Everything
The Ford Bronco is getting a refresh for the 2025 model year in the form of a few livability improvements. One of the most notable improvements might not sound all that exciting on the surface, and that is additional sound-deadening material for a quieter experience in the cabin while driving. The current 2024 Bronco has a lot going for it. It's a blast to drive and already very well equipped when it comes to off-roading mechanical components and performance, but it's hardly a quiet daily driver when you have all the option boxes checked. These new changes apply to all trims of the Bronco.
The interior of four-door Broncos also gets a new set of air conditioning vents for the rear of the cabin, so your passengers will feel more comfortable when you're plowing down the trail or cruising on the highway. The Bronco's 8-inch instrument panel is going firmly into 2025 by forgoing the old physical speedometer in favor of a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Ford also notes that the optional Bang & Olufsen sound system has been boosted to 12 speakers and the subwoofer has been beefed up.
Inside and outside tweaks
On the outside, Ford says that Bronco buyers can add a matte-finish to their 4x4 in whatever available paint color they want through a Matte Clear Film. The press release says that the option will also help protect the paint. A Black Appearance package will also be available for the 2025 Bronco. Like the name implies, the package blacks out the hard top, fender flares, and the huge Bronco lettering on the front grille. If you add the Black Appearance package to the Sasquatch package, the aluminum wheels will come in gloss black. This new package manages to be subtle on the least-subtle vehicle around.
The changes are due to input from customers, according to Jason Hyde, the Brand Manager for the Bronco, who said, "Our customers asked for a smarter, better equipped, and more stylish Bronco that was more livable everyday and just as capable of off-road adventures."
Ordering banks for the 2025 Ford Bronco are open today, November 7. Ford notes that deliveries are slated to get rolling during the winter.