10 Luxury Pickup Trucks That Offer Major Comfort And Style
The average sales price for new pickup trucks has consistently climbed over the past few years, hitting around $60,000 at the end of 2022. It seems buyers can't get enough of luxury trucks, and as a result, automakers have been launching ever-more luxurious versions of their pickups in a bid to keep up with demand. Every major truck manufacturer now has at least one "luxury" option, although some manufacturers have taken things further than others.
While it's American manufacturers that lead the way in developing ever-fancier trucks, foreign manufacturers are also catching up to the idea. That's led to increasing competition as each brand pushes as many high-end extras into its top trims as possible, with prices for fully-loaded trucks now reaching levels that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. No matter which truck maker buyers pick, they're spoilt for choice, but these 10 luxurious trucks are currently leading the way in this sought-after segment.
Ford F-150 Limited
The F-150 is America's best-selling pickup truck by a significant margin, and the most luxurious trim in the range is the F-150 Limited. It was first introduced for the 2016 model year, and packed features that had never been seen on a work-ready truck before. The 2023 F-150 Limited continues the trend with plush leather seats through both rows. The front seats feature multi-contour technology with active motion, which provides superior lumbar support and a subtle massage effect for reduced fatigue over longer journeys.
It's also available with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 hybrid which, as well as boasting 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque, hides a clever trick up its sleeve. It allows the F-150 Limited to generate up to 7.2kW of power, which can be accessed through dedicated ports at the rear of the truck. Buyers who prefer a purely gas-powered truck can stick with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, but they have to do without the power generation capability.
GMC Hummer EV
The reborn Hummer is available as both an SUV and a pickup, with up to 1,000 horsepower on tap from its all-electric drivetrain. It attracts plenty of attention everywhere you drive, with the same oversized proportions as its gas-powered predecessor, and just as many over-the-top features. Step inside the truck and you'll find a cabin that's a world away from anything else currently offered by GMC — the large dual displays give it a very futuristic feel, while the "Sky Panel" glass in the roof makes it more open and airy than other trucks.
The interior styling is inspired by space travel, with a primarily grayscale color scheme complimented by bronze accents. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with synthetic leather used for an animal-free interior — a trend that's become increasingly common in EVs as buyers look for more sustainable alternatives to traditional materials. The Hummer also features plenty of high-end tech, with the 14-speaker Bose sound system being custom designed for the truck to give every passenger crystal-clear audio.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country
Much like its long-time rival, the Ford F-150, the Chevy Silverado boasts a range of premium and luxury options, with the High Country trim being the pick of the bunch. The 2023 High Country packs plenty of upgraded tech, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.4-inch infotainment system, and front bucket seats with headrests that are embroidered with High Country branding.
Those seats are also heated and ventilated for optimal comfort in all temperatures. An upgraded center console includes a wireless charging pad to keep phones and other compatible devices topped up on the go, but if your phone doesn't support wireless charging, there are wired charging ports too. Additional safety features include rear cross-traffic braking and trailer side blind zone alert, which alerts you when a vehicle is detected in any blind spot, including a trailer. The High Country also boasts some neat exterior upgrades, including chrome bumpers and mirror caps, and 20-inch aluminum wheels.
Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum
Ford had a lot riding on the launch of the F-150 Lightning — as the electric version of its best-selling truck, it couldn't afford to get things wrong and alienate buyers. However, the long waitlists for the truck prove exactly the opposite is the case. Ford simply can't make them quick enough, and a quick look at the spec sheet is all it takes to see why. The range-topping trim is the F-150 Lightning Platinum, and it's where buyers looking for the ultimate luxury Ford EV will need to head.
It includes Ford's semi-autonomous BlueCruise technology, which allows hands-free driving on most divided highways in North America. Adaptive cruise control is also included for when full hands-free isn't an option. The Tow Technology package adds backup assist, additional cameras, and smart braking for hassle-free towing, and much like in the gas-powered F-150 Limited, the leather seats have more power adjustment options than you'll ever need. The F-150 Lightning Platinum also packs up to 300 miles of range — although make full use of its 8,500-pound towing capacity, and that range might be significantly reduced.
GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate
GMC's luxurious Denali sub-brand has been so successful that a new, even fancier trim has been launched for 2022: Denali Ultimate. Included as standard in this top-spec variant is an exclusive chrome grille and 22-inch aluminum wheels, alongside a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Tick everything in the options list and you'll also get a carbon fiber composite bed and Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology, which enables hands-free highway driving on mapped routes. Those routes cover almost every major highway in America thanks to a major expansion in 2022.
Step inside the truck and you'll be greeted with Alpine Umber leather upholstery, with open-pore wood accents around the cabin. The 16-way power front seats have a built-in massage function, making this one of the most comfortable long-distance cruisers around. A 6.2-liter gas V8 engine comes under the hood as standard, but a turbo-diesel option is also available.
Ram 1500 Limited Elite
The Ram 1500 Limited is already one of the most luxurious trucks of its kind, but for 2023 a special Elite edition takes things up a notch. The Limited Elite includes updated tech features like a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with revised graphics and full-screen navigation, plus a 19-speaker, 900-watt Harman Kardon audio system. Much like its rivals, the Ram's interior is filled with posh open-pore wood and quilted leather. A dark blue and white color scheme is also exclusive to the trim, while "Patriot Blue Pearl Coat" paint keeps the theme going on the exterior.
Like any high-end truck, there's plenty of chrome adorning the outside of the Limited Elite, and "Limited" badging to prove this isn't any old work truck. Ram's multifunction tailgate is also included as standard, making loading cargo in and out of the bed easier than ever. The sole engine option for the Limited Elite is Ram's tried-and-tested 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which pumps out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.
Toyota Tundra Capstone
It's not just American truck manufacturers that are cashing in on the trend for luxury trucks. Toyota recently launched its high-end Capstone trim for the Tundra, which includes a suite of fancier features that rival the best of what the Big Three can offer. On the exterior, 22-inch dark chrome alloy wheels and a dark chrome grille differentiate the Capstone from lesser versions of the Tundra, alongside trim-specific badging.
Inside, an acoustic laminated windshield and side windows provide a cabin that's among the quietest in the class, while walnut wood-grain trim and swathes of leather adorn the cabin. A 10-inch HUD (head-up display) is fitted as standard, while an auto-dimming rearview mirror ensures you won't be blinded by bright lights behind you. Exclusive Capstone-branded floor mats are also included, just in case there wasn't already enough badging for your liking. A 14-inch touchscreen controls the infotainment, while a 12-speaker audio system from JBL provides your driving soundtrack.
GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate
Even heavy-duty trucks are now getting the luxury once-over: The first-ever GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate is launching for the 2024 model year. Under the hood is a 6.7-liter Duramax turbo-diesel V8, providing 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque. That gives the crew cab 2500 HD a towing capacity of 22,070 pounds. No matter what you're towing, you'll be doing so in style, with plush ventilated and heated Alpine Umber leather seats, real wood trim, and an audio system developed by Bose. A map of Mt. Denali is also embossed into the trim, featured at various points throughout the cabin.
"Vader" dark chrome is the order of the day for the exterior, with the grille, badging, and various other pieces of trim all featuring this exclusive finish. Getting in and out of the truck shouldn't be an issue either, as power-retractable steps with LED surround lighting come as standard.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country
Alongside GMC, Chevy has also recently expanded into the luxury heavy-duty truck segment. The Silverado 2500 HD High Country offers all the towing power of lower trims, but with a suite of extras to make driving it both easier and more comfortable. One of the biggest drawbacks to driving a truck like this is its sheer size, but the High Country's driver assists make life a little easier here. Front and rear park assist make it easier to keep track of exactly where the edges of the truck are for tighter maneuvers, while all-around cameras provide extra assistance.
Rear cross-traffic alert ensures you don't miss an approaching vehicle when you're reversing, and a bed view camera makes it easy to check up on your cargo. In addition, the High Country adds interior niceties like a Bose sound system and an upgraded center console with a wireless charging pad. Like any truck of this nature, there's also plenty of additional chrome, with the factory-installed side steps and 20-inch wheels that come with a high-shine finish.
Rivian R1T
Rivian is the new kid on the block, with its electric R1T pickup still being a rare sight on the roads for now. Alongside its well-documented off-road chops, it offers a high-tech cabin that's every bit as futuristic as you'd expect. A huge 16-inch touchscreen controls most of the truck's features and functions, and means the presence of physical buttons and dials is kept to a minimum. Advanced driver-assistance tech including a 360-degree camera system is included as standard.
The interior materials all feel suitably high-end for such a cutting-edge truck, with vegan leather, ash wood, and recycled microfiber trim used to reduce the truck's environmental footprint as much as possible. The minimalistic design is reminiscent of what you might find in a Tesla, albeit with its own set of unique extras and Easter eggs. That includes the Camp speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker that's handily stored under the center armrest. For day-to-day driving, a 1,200W, 18-speaker sound system will provide as loud a soundtrack as you could want, and then some.