The Kia Soul Era Is At An End – Here's Why It's Being Discontinued

The Kia Soul first appeared for the 2010 model year. It will be discontinued after the 2025 model year, with production ending in October of 2025. After a 16-year run and three generations, the iconic Kia Soul has run its course. The Soul is currently Kia's least expensive vehicle offered in the U.S. market at $21,935, including a destination fee of $1,445. More than one-and-a-half million examples have been sold in the U.S. since the Soul first appeared here.

The primary reason that Kia is discontinuing the Soul likely has to do with its steadily dwindling sales. After reaching a peak of 154,768 U.S. sales in 2016, sales dropped to around one-third of that, or 52,397 units in 2024, the most recent complete sales year. Another reason may be that Kia has several other SUV-type vehicles in its lineup, including the entry-level Seltos, the Niro hybrid, and the Sportage, all of which start under $30,000 MSRP. Kia's new price leader vehicle will be the K4 sedan, priced at $23,185 MSRP, including destination fees.

Kia reports that there are a few thousand new 2025 Souls remaining in dealer inventory, so those who would like one should hurry down to their local Kia dealer and scoop one up. Of course, there are quite a few more than that you can shop for as used cars, but you should be aware of the Kia engine recall involving faulty piston rings that affected Souls made from model years 2021 to 2023.