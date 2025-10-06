5 Retiree-Friendly SUVs Sorted By Reliability And Price
Some cars are geared for specific and very niche corners of the market. Take the unusual and discontinued Honda Element, for example. When it debuted, Honda was clear that its target audience was the energetic youth, hence why so much of the original marketing material features surfboards and skateboards. In reality, older folk loved it, as it was easy to get in and out of, had great visibility, plenty of space inside, and it was fairly economical too.
It's features like this that make certain SUVs retiree-friendly. Age gets to us all, and with it often comes stiff joints, a desire for a slower pace of life, and tricky eyesight. So, for an SUV to be ideal for an older demographic, things like higher seating positions, easy-to-understand infotainment, great visibility and larger gauges are perfect. Oh, and no one wants their grandpa or grandma sitting at the side of the freeway waiting for a tow truck, so reliability is of the utmost importance, too.
With all that in mind, we set out to find five of the best currently available SUVs and crossovers that make great options for retirees. Entries have been ranked from cheapest to most expensive, based on their respective starting prices, plus any relevant destination charges and purchase fees.
2025 Kia Soul -- $21,935
Yes, the Kia Soul is considered an SUV, not just a tall, boxy hatchback. The unusual appearance might detract from the appeal for some, but for others, the Soul is an expressive and endearing option in a sea of otherwise cookie-cutter SUVs. Whether you like it or not, its popularity cannot be ignored, as one of Kia's best-selling models of all time.
Retirees might not be looking to jump into the latest sports car or high-tech EV, but that doesn't mean they are looking to drop all sense of personal style. For folks like this, the Soul is a perfect breath of fresh air, available in bright, happy colors, and all without costing the earth either. In fact, it's the cheapest option we're putting forward, and one of the few options left in the US around the $20,000 purchase price.
The high roof is perfect for getting in and out, and another benefit of that design is the huge expanse of glass all around, which provides perfect vision in all directions. The 147-horsepower inline-four might not be the best choice for long commutes and road trips, but it's the perfect companion for completing daily errands and darting around the town without drinking too much gas. It should prove nice and cheap to service too, and fairly trouble-free.
The asking price might be small, but the list of standard safety features is not. Even the base Soul comes equipped with auto emergency braking technology, with built-in cyclist detection, lane-keep systems, driver attention warning, and high-beam assist, so anyone can happily pilot the Soul with confidence in knowing they're safe when out on the road.
2026 Hyundai Venue -- $22,150
For just a few hundred dollars more, you can walk past the Kia Soul and step inside something a little more traditionally styled. The Venue — America's smallest SUV on sale right now — is another brilliant budget option, powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four that kicks 121 horses out to the front wheels. The initial benefits for retirees are quite obvious: small proportions for easy maneuvering, an easily swallowed starting price, and an economical powertrain. However, dig a little deeper, and Hyundai's entry-level SUV has a lot more to offer, too.
Hyundai's diminutive Venue is available with Drive Mode Select, which tailors the car for various conditions, including Normal, Sport, and Snow. It's the latter which stands out as retiree-friendly — Snow mode — as this will enable even the more vulnerable senior members of our society to keep mobile, even throughout adverse weather. While this is tech most would expect from an all- or four-wheel drive SUV, it's nice to see it offered on a cheap and cheerful front-wheel drive model.
In addition, Hyundai also offers the Venue with a two-tone roof, for some extra style, and a series of attractive niceties, such as heated front seats, wireless device charging, and a 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, to help with lugging anything a little larger around. In many ways, the Venue is Hyundai's Swiss Army knife – practical, and well-packaged.
2026 Honda HR-V -- $27,650
The Honda HR-V might not be the best-selling SUV offering from Honda (that crown belongs to the CR-V), but we think the HR-V might be better tailored toward retirees. First of all, it's over $4,000 cheaper when comparing base trims, and that's $4,000 that could go toward running and maintenance fees. Talking of which, the HR-V is incredibly economical, returning an EPA-rated 26 mpg around town and 32 mpg on a run, plus, RepairPal suggests annual maintenance and repair bills will sit at around $301, in comparison to $407 for the larger CR-V.
Sure, a larger SUV would be a better choice for growing families, but the nimble proportions of the handsome HR-V make it easy to park, great for navigating tight urban streets, and just an easier option to pilot than some bigger models, which can require a touch more confidence to thread in and around modern traffic. Despite its small size, the HR-V is still packed full of modern amenities, including some new features which we're particularly excited about. These include features such as a 9.0-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a myriad of standard safety systems, and 17-inch alloy wheels plus LED lights, to ensure even the cheapest trims look the part.
There is also plenty of room inside for taking the grandkids out, and a 60/40 split rear seat too, which is ideal for larger shopping trips. Thanks to the HR-V's smaller proportions, lugging items in and out of the trunk will be easier than doing so in a mid- or full-size SUV, too, which is just another simple way in which the Honda can help out retirees still seeking independence out on the road.
2025 Toyota RAV4 -- $31,250
This should come as no surprise, as the Toyota RAV4 is just about the best-selling thing in the universe, and has been for decades. Toyota does nothing particularly special with the RAV4, though. It isn't the best-looking, most advanced, fastest, cheapest, or most economical SUV out there. It's just a great blend of all the above, and that makes it attractive for a wide and varied audience, retirees included.
Now, there is a new Toyota RAV4 confirmed for 2026, so why are we recommending the current and therefore potentially outdated model year for our retiree readers? Well, it's commonly considered that final-year models are more often than not the most reliable, as automakers will have had more than ample opportunity to iron out any lingering issues that may have reared their ugly heads earlier on in the production run. So, with that in mind, the 2025 RAV4 should be very dependable indeed, and our theory is corroborated by a solid J.D. Power quality and reliability score.
Furthermore, with a new model looming, there is always the potential that dealers will be keen to shift 2025 models toward the end of the year, and this might lead to some tempting offers and budget-boosting incentives. For this very reason, the end of the year is always a great time to buy a new car, and the RAV4 should be no exception to the rule. Finally, the RAV4 itself is a great choice for retirees because it boasts basic SUV qualities, such as a higher seating position for easier ingress and egress, a great view of the road thanks to an elevated ride height, and all-wheel-drive models will be capable in all conditions too, meaning no getting stuck and stranded when the weather gets rough.
2026 Mazda CX-90 -- $40,330
Not all retirees are ready to slow down; some are still fast-paced, busier than the rest of us, and they will need an SUV that reflects that. This is where the CX-90 steps in. It's Mazda's flagship model, boasts three rows of seating, and even the base model comes equipped with a 280-horsepower, 3.3-liter, turbocharged inline-six. If that's not enough, you can bump the output up even higher, up to 340 horsepower in fact, by opting for a Turbo S model.
The three rows are perfect for retirees who love to put their family first, as everyone from kids to grandkids, nieces and nephews can be packaged in now, whereas smaller options might restrict who can visit and when. The main attraction, though, is the luxury goodies that come packaged with the CX-90. Depending on the grade selected, the CX-90 boasts leatherette or Nappa leather-trimmed seats, a sliding glass moonroof, a Bose sound system, and the option of dual Captain's chairs in the second row. A powered liftgate makes loading the trunk up with groceries much easier, too.
After all, if anyone in our society deserves a life brimming with luxurious and sumptuous comfort, shouldn't it be our retirees? After decades of working away and raising future generations, now is their time to enjoy the best, and if that's a thought process you subscribe to, the CX-90 should make perfect sense. At just north of $40,000, it's not the most affordable option out there, but in comparison to other luxury options on the market – notably anything German – the Mazda CX-90 looks like remarkable value.