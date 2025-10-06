5 Retiree-Friendly SUVs Sorted By Reliability And Price

Some cars are geared for specific and very niche corners of the market. Take the unusual and discontinued Honda Element, for example. When it debuted, Honda was clear that its target audience was the energetic youth, hence why so much of the original marketing material features surfboards and skateboards. In reality, older folk loved it, as it was easy to get in and out of, had great visibility, plenty of space inside, and it was fairly economical too.

It's features like this that make certain SUVs retiree-friendly. Age gets to us all, and with it often comes stiff joints, a desire for a slower pace of life, and tricky eyesight. So, for an SUV to be ideal for an older demographic, things like higher seating positions, easy-to-understand infotainment, great visibility and larger gauges are perfect. Oh, and no one wants their grandpa or grandma sitting at the side of the freeway waiting for a tow truck, so reliability is of the utmost importance, too.

With all that in mind, we set out to find five of the best currently available SUVs and crossovers that make great options for retirees. Entries have been ranked from cheapest to most expensive, based on their respective starting prices, plus any relevant destination charges and purchase fees.