What Is The Smallest SUV You Can Buy In The US?

Broadly, the smallest vehicles in the U.S. are usually larger than their counterparts in certain European countries, where streets are narrower and fuel prices are higher. So, considering its compact dimensions, the Hyundai Venue remains by some distance the smallest SUV in the U.S. With Ford having discontinued the EcoSport in 2022, the closest competitor to the Hyundai is the Kia Soul, coming in at 165.2 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 63.0 inches tall.

Advertisement

If you're not interested in the Soul, the SlashGear Editor's Choice-winning Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30 are the next smallest SUVs in the subcompact SUV segment. Their dimensions are similar overall, but the Hyundai Kona is the shorter of the two, coming in at 171.3 inches compared with the Mazda CX-30's 173.0 inches. However, the Kona is wider (71.9 inches) and taller (62.2 inches) than the CX-30, which comes in at 70.7 inches wide and 61.7 inches tall.

Being the smallest of the bunch, the Hyundai Venue doesn't have as much cargo room as the other three SUVs, with 18.7 cubic feet while all seats are up and a maximum of 31.9 cubic feet with them folded down. The Hyundai Kona, meanwhile, is the most generous of the four, with 25.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and an abundant 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The Kia Soul isn't far behind, as it offers 24.2 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and a maximum capacity of 62.1 cubic feet when they're down. The Mazda CX-30, for its part, has a minimum of 20.2 cubic feet, which climbs to 45.2 cubic feet with the rear seats laid flat.

Advertisement