What Is The Smallest SUV You Can Buy In The US?
SUVs are a popular sight on American roads, and part of what makes them appealing to U.S. buyers is their ability to offer a high, commanding view of the road while also making entry and exit easier due to the higher seating position. Additionally, many drivers favor them because they're hugely practical and give plenty of cargo space. But as with any type of car, SUVs come in a range of sizes, from tiny, subcompact runabouts with seating for five to larger family-friendly models with space for up to nine passengers.
While midsize and larger SUVs typically attract families, compact and subcompact SUVs are the likelier choice of car for those who desire high-riding vehicles that are smaller and easier to drive in town. Hence, they represent some of the smallest SUVs drivers can buy. One example is the Hyundai Venue, which is the smallest of its kind. Coming in at 159.1 inches long, 69.7 inches wide, and 61.6 inches tall, the Hyundai Venue is both shorter and narrower than any other SUV in the U.S., making it the smallest SUV you can buy new.
How does the Hyundai Venue compare to other small SUVs?
Broadly, the smallest vehicles in the U.S. are usually larger than their counterparts in certain European countries, where streets are narrower and fuel prices are higher. So, considering its compact dimensions, the Hyundai Venue remains by some distance the smallest SUV in the U.S. With Ford having discontinued the EcoSport in 2022, the closest competitor to the Hyundai is the Kia Soul, coming in at 165.2 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 63.0 inches tall.
If you're not interested in the Soul, the SlashGear Editor's Choice-winning Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30 are the next smallest SUVs in the subcompact SUV segment. Their dimensions are similar overall, but the Hyundai Kona is the shorter of the two, coming in at 171.3 inches compared with the Mazda CX-30's 173.0 inches. However, the Kona is wider (71.9 inches) and taller (62.2 inches) than the CX-30, which comes in at 70.7 inches wide and 61.7 inches tall.
Being the smallest of the bunch, the Hyundai Venue doesn't have as much cargo room as the other three SUVs, with 18.7 cubic feet while all seats are up and a maximum of 31.9 cubic feet with them folded down. The Hyundai Kona, meanwhile, is the most generous of the four, with 25.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and an abundant 63.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The Kia Soul isn't far behind, as it offers 24.2 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and a maximum capacity of 62.1 cubic feet when they're down. The Mazda CX-30, for its part, has a minimum of 20.2 cubic feet, which climbs to 45.2 cubic feet with the rear seats laid flat.
Pricing and features of the Hyundai Venue
As well as being the smallest, the Hyundai Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S., with the entry-level model currently starting at $21,650 (including a $1,450 delivery charge). For the price, the base-spec Hyundai Venue SE trim offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo, 15-inch alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, and a 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback.
If you want additional niceties such as a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-covered steering wheel, or dual-zone automatic climate control, you can snap up the midrange SEL grade for $23,650. Alternatively, you can step up to the range-topping Limited trim for $24,900 (both including $1,450 destination). It builds on the SEL grade with heated front seats, navigation, and a wireless smartphone charger, but sadly only offers wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and also deletes the sunroof.
Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the Hyundai Venue has an impressive amount of headroom and legroom. Headroom-wise, there's 39.4 inches up front and 38.6 inches in the back, while legroom stands at 41.3 inches in front and 34.3 inches in the rear. As for the engine, it's a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 121 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque. The Hyundai Venue also uses a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive.