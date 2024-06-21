Here's Why Ford Discontinued The EcoSport

American consumers got their first taste of the Ford EcoSport in 2018, and it immediately received praise and criticism. On the one hand, the EcoSport's sub-$20,000 base price, roomy cargo space, and available all-wheel drive made it somewhat of a bargain in the small crossover segment.

However, its lackluster base engine, mediocre fuel economy, and low-rent interior were glaring drawbacks, and competitors like the Chevy Trax and Honda HR-V offered a step above everything that the EcoSport offers. Despite its faults, Ford sold 54,348 EcoSports in 2018, but sales dipped to around 67,000 units in 2019 and 60,000 in 2020, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slump carried over to 2021 when sales plunged 22% lower than the previous year. At the same time, Ford was winding down operations at its Sanand and Chennai plants in India, where the brand assembles EcoSport models for export to Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and the United States.