Here's Why Ford Discontinued The EcoSport
American consumers got their first taste of the Ford EcoSport in 2018, and it immediately received praise and criticism. On the one hand, the EcoSport's sub-$20,000 base price, roomy cargo space, and available all-wheel drive made it somewhat of a bargain in the small crossover segment.
However, its lackluster base engine, mediocre fuel economy, and low-rent interior were glaring drawbacks, and competitors like the Chevy Trax and Honda HR-V offered a step above everything that the EcoSport offers. Despite its faults, Ford sold 54,348 EcoSports in 2018, but sales dipped to around 67,000 units in 2019 and 60,000 in 2020, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The slump carried over to 2021 when sales plunged 22% lower than the previous year. At the same time, Ford was winding down operations at its Sanand and Chennai plants in India, where the brand assembles EcoSport models for export to Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and the United States.
Ford EcoSport: Last sold in 2022
Ford announced it would cease offering the EcoSport to American consumers after mid-2022. Steadily declining sales were to blame for the EcoSport's fall from grace, but it was never a strong seller from the onset. For comparison, Ford sold upwards of 261,000 Explorers in 2018, while less than 55,000 EcoSports left dealership lots in the same period.
The Ford EcoSport became a top seller after launching in Brazil in 2003. The second-generation variant appeared in 2012 and immediately graced showrooms in India, Brazil, and China.
Sales began in Europe and North America in 2018, but the writing was on the wall when Ford announced it would end passenger car production in Thailand in 2018 and close down three manufacturing plants in Brazil and two in India by early 2021, effectively spelling the end of the EcoSport.
The new Ford Maverick compact pickup truck is the newest entry-level Ford, but rumors suggest the EcoSport could return by the 2025 model year as a gasoline or all-electric small SUV. If it returns, you could expect the new EcoSport to be more competitive against newer rivals like the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, and VW Taos. Enthusiasts refer to the EcoSport's initial arrival on U.S. soil as a mistake for the automaker, but the next-gen variant could make up for the old model's shortcomings.