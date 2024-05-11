8 Notoriously Bad Cars From Automakers That Knew Better

Everyone knows that Lotus is good at making cars that weigh about as much as a grain of rice, and can reorganize your internal organs when you attack corners at the racetrack or backroad. Even back in the 60s, Colin Chapman was putting in a lot of effort to expand Lotus' lineup to include something for everyone. In the 2000s, Lotus decided to do it again and bring back a well-known name from its iconic back catalog: Europa.

In 2006, Lotus revived the Europa name for an interesting but flawed concept: A grand touring cruiser variant of the Elise. It used the same platform but featured a GM turbo four-cylinder rather than a high-revving Toyota lump, as well as a little bit more room and some slightly nicer materials. Coupled with unique bodywork, the Europa was, on paper, fairly distinct from the Elise.

Sadly, the Europa did not catch on with basically anyone, and Lotus would quite like for everyone to forget that it existed — the car isn't even listed on the heritage page of its website. The biggest issue with the Europa was the execution of its idea: instead of being a more luxurious Elise, it wasn't luxurious enough, retaining too much of the Elise's good cornering manners for it to be considered comfortable or even daily usable for the most part.