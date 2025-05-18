This Is The Cheapest SUV In America You Can Buy In 2025

The days of the sub-$20,000 new SUV might be over, but there are still a few models on the market that start from only a few thousand dollars more. They're not sluggish, dated econoboxes either: Many cheap SUVs include standard connectivity features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and sport exterior designs that don't immediately stick out as being budget-oriented. Among those that fall into this camp, models like the Buick Envista and Mazda CX-30 are doing a particularly good job of looking like they're worth more than their list prices suggest.

Right at the cheapest end of the segment, several models vie for the attention of budget-oriented buyers. The Nissan Play Kicks starts from $22,910, Kia's unique-looking Soul can be had for as little as $21,885, and the Chevy Trax kicks off at $21,895. However, none are quite as affordable as the very lowest-priced SUV on the market.

That SUV is the Hyundai Venue, which starts from $21,650 including the compulsory freight fee. Under its hood sits a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 121 horsepower. It's far from fast, but after spending some time with the current generation Hyundai Venue back in 2021, we thought its power was more than adequate for everyday urban journeys.