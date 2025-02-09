14 Cheap Cars With Standard Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Buying a car is, for most people, their second biggest expenditure after buying or renting a property. Much like house prices, average car prices have been on an upward trend for years now, and according to CarEdge data, the average new car price as of January 2025 is $49,740. Just 10 years ago, that figure was around $35,000. However, there are still plenty of options out there for buyers who won't or can't spend that much money on a new car. The affordable car market is still a packed one, and many new cars can be bought for less than $30,000.

These 14 models all fit into that under $30,000 category, and offer what's arguably the gold standard for affordable car connectivity: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Many drivers prefer to rely on Apple or Google's suite of in-car apps rather than use in-built apps from car manufacturers, and doing so can also save a significant amount on navigation subscriptions and connectivity fees too.

Some of the listed cars offer wireless connectivity as standard, while others offer a mix of wired and wireless or even wired-only in a few cases. However, all of them come with connectivity for both popular platforms across their entire trim range.