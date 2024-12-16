2025 Kia K4 First Drive: Bigger And More Upscale But Facing Tough Competition

Kia's new compact sedan is a real looker. The 2025 Kia K4 is the birth of a nameplate that slots in below their midsize sedan, the K5, and it's all-new on the surface. The styling is sleek, it aligns well with Kia's other sedans, and it promises affordable and spacious motoring in the compact segment. Beneath the skin, however, it shares a lot of its parts with the outgoing Kia Forte.

In fact, the K4 replaces the Forte as Kia's compact sedan and it does so with larger dimensions and a more upscale vibe, positioning itself to do battle with class leaders like the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, and Honda Civic. But the K4 is still powered by the same choice of two different four-cylinder engines, one with less power than before and both with more weight to carry around. So beyond style, does it have what it takes to duke it out with the best compact sedans on the market? Kia invited SlashGear out to Texas to drive the new K4 and find out.