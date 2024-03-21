Kia Reveals Bold New K4 Sedan And Says Farewell To The Forte

Kia just unveiled design images of the new Kia K4. The compact sedan will be introduced with a 2025 model, replacing the Forte. Kia did not provide any performance information on the upcoming vehicle that will replace one of the most reliable Kia models ever built. The company noted that the world premiere will be at the New York Auto Show on March 27.

Images of the K4 reveal that Kia is sticking to its Opposites United design philosophy, previously showcased with the turbo-hybrid 2025 Kia Carnival. According to Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design, the philosophy means "bringing together clean faceted surfacing and technological details in a bold, cohesive statement."

The K4's exterior demonstrates this approach with its sweptback fastback style and distinct edges. Kia's Twist Logic is also at play here, "twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion." This emphasizes the car's shape by weaving light in between the squares to highlight its distinct design.

The K4's face features vertical T-shaped headlights and Kia's star map lighting technology, which is also featured on the upgraded 2024 Kia Sorento. The sharp points and creases at the front give the vehicle a modern flair. The K4's rear features vertical L-shaped taillights and a distinct air diffuser.