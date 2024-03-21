Kia Reveals Bold New K4 Sedan And Says Farewell To The Forte
Kia just unveiled design images of the new Kia K4. The compact sedan will be introduced with a 2025 model, replacing the Forte. Kia did not provide any performance information on the upcoming vehicle that will replace one of the most reliable Kia models ever built. The company noted that the world premiere will be at the New York Auto Show on March 27.
Images of the K4 reveal that Kia is sticking to its Opposites United design philosophy, previously showcased with the turbo-hybrid 2025 Kia Carnival. According to Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design, the philosophy means "bringing together clean faceted surfacing and technological details in a bold, cohesive statement."
The K4's exterior demonstrates this approach with its sweptback fastback style and distinct edges. Kia's Twist Logic is also at play here, "twisting the connections of logically aligned squares in a seemingly illogical fashion." This emphasizes the car's shape by weaving light in between the squares to highlight its distinct design.
The K4's face features vertical T-shaped headlights and Kia's star map lighting technology, which is also featured on the upgraded 2024 Kia Sorento. The sharp points and creases at the front give the vehicle a modern flair. The K4's rear features vertical L-shaped taillights and a distinct air diffuser.
Separating the driver from the passenger
The Opposites United philosophy is also prevalent in the car's interior. Kia noted it was going for the unique concept "where the 'expected' concept of a driver-oriented cockpit meets the 'unexpected' layout design." This is done by separating the front seat occupants.
Kia wants to give the driver control while leaving the passenger-focused on comfort. The carmaker wants the passenger to get comfortable by controlling the direct and indirect lighting options. Another way this idea is expressed is how the large display that takes up most of the dashboard is treated. Although the infotainment and controls aren't angled at the driver, a graphic split separates the driver and passenger.
Overall, the interior leans toward minimalism. A large chrome trim piece goes from the passenger door to the steering wheel. Notably, the dash has minimal physical buttons. You can still find a volume wheel alongside the Home, Map, and Search buttons there. On the console, there's a gear lever and a push-start button next to it on the driver's side.
The K4 model Kia showed off features an interior color that resembles pine green. However, Kia noted that new colors and options would be available. Kia mentioned that some of the options that will be available are Medium Gray, Slate Green, Canyon Brown, and Onyx Black.