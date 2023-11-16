2024 Kia Sorento Gives 3-Row SUV An Upgrade But Electrified Engines Demand Patience

Kia's new 2024 Sorento has debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The three-row SUV will be available in FWD and AWD. The LX, S, EX, SX, SX-P, X-Line, and the newly introduced X-Pro model will hit dealerships sometime during the first quarter of 2024. Those who want electric-powered Sorento will have to wait until later in 2024. The HEV and PHEV models will also be launched later next year.

This time, the Sorento has received a significant facelift inspired by the "bold for nature" concept. In an effort to evoke the Telluride, the Sorento has an upright front hood with squared-off edges. It also borrows and reimagines the amber daytime running lights from the Telluride. At the rear are vertical taillamps that, you guessed it, also resemble the ones found on the Telluride.

Its Grill is broad and rectangular, similar to the EV9's design, complete with vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. To give the vehicle a futuristic flair, Kia gave the front and rear of the vehicle Star Map lighting elements. The new Sorento also has a wider skid plate garnish on the front and lower bumpers.