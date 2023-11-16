2024 Kia Sorento Gives 3-Row SUV An Upgrade But Electrified Engines Demand Patience
Kia's new 2024 Sorento has debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The three-row SUV will be available in FWD and AWD. The LX, S, EX, SX, SX-P, X-Line, and the newly introduced X-Pro model will hit dealerships sometime during the first quarter of 2024. Those who want electric-powered Sorento will have to wait until later in 2024. The HEV and PHEV models will also be launched later next year.
This time, the Sorento has received a significant facelift inspired by the "bold for nature" concept. In an effort to evoke the Telluride, the Sorento has an upright front hood with squared-off edges. It also borrows and reimagines the amber daytime running lights from the Telluride. At the rear are vertical taillamps that, you guessed it, also resemble the ones found on the Telluride.
Its Grill is broad and rectangular, similar to the EV9's design, complete with vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. To give the vehicle a futuristic flair, Kia gave the front and rear of the vehicle Star Map lighting elements. The new Sorento also has a wider skid plate garnish on the front and lower bumpers.
Interior and new tech
The interior of the new Sorento incorporates horizontal elements in components such as the air vents and controls. Kia's most significant new addition to the 2024 model is a dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved display that extends from the driver's side dash to the center. The screen notably features quick controls that can be accessed by swiping on the screen to make adjustments on the fly. Another upgrade is the vehicle's ability to receive over-the-air updates.
Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto come standard on all models, and there are USB-C ports in the cabin to charge devices. The 2024 Sorento also has Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning, which can adjust to a driver's tendencies.
An available Digital Key 2.0 feature can be added that lets drivers use their Apple and Samsung devices or smart cards as a virtual key to unlock, lock, and drive the vehicle. This key can be shared over text messages on some devices. Additionally, a digital Camera Mirror and Surround-View Monitor are two more available features.
Trim levels
The LX and S trims feature an eight-speed automatic transmission with a 2.5 liter I-4 GDI engine that pumps 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. But two notable outdoor variants bring some upgrades.
The X-Line and X-pro feature a 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4 GDI engine that provides 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft, paired with an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The X-Line and X-Pro will be available in two new interior colors, Olive Brown and Sage. The two trims also have on-demand all-wheel drive to split the power between the front and back wheels.
To help it tackle the outdoors, the X-Line has an enter-locking differential, a bridge-type roof rack, skid plate garnish front and rear bumpers, a gloss-black grille, and 20-inch gloss wheels.
The X-Pro scales things up with its 17-inch wheels standard, giving a larger tire wall for BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. It also has a towing capacity of up to 4,000 lbs. Those who want to show off their top-of-the-line trim will be happy to hear that there will be X-pro emblems on the interior and exterior of the car.