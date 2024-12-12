2024 Kia Forte GT Review: A Spicy Little Treat That Doesn't Break The Bank

You could say the Kia Forte is a strange starting point from which to make a sports sedan. After all, the diminutive four-door's primary purpose is arguably to give Kia a "we'll sell you a new car from under $20k" boast, even if it needs to ignore the destination fee for that to be the case. The cheapest Forte's wheezy little gas engine is hardly the stuff of driving glee.

Shopping frugally, though, needn't mean sacrificing all fun. The 2024 Forte GT's $24,690 (plus $1,155 destination) starting price is still a vast delta away from the average new car transaction price in the U.S. these days, but Kia does plenty with that roughly $5k upsell over the base-spec LX. More power, a smidge more style, and — most importantly — a nod to what makes enthusiast cars special.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That doesn't mean, as GT cars in other price bands might lead you to conclude, throwing horsepower at the problem until everyone is smiling (or has lost their license). And, while the Forte GT is not going to hold up against the traditional go-to options in the sports sedan segment, its "charm on a budget" quotient is surprisingly high.

