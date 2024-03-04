Dual-Clutch Transmissions (DCT) Explained: Why You'd Want One

In the world of high-performance cars, you'll hear the term "dual-clutch transmission" get thrown around quite a bit. It's a staple of modern performance and all sorts of high-end cars ranging from the C8 Chevrolet Corvette to the almighty Porsche 911 GT3 RS. You're probably familiar with the concept of the DCT to some extent. They shift fast, can be driven as a standard automatic, and allow drivers to select gears with paddles on either side of the steering wheel in most cases. A lot of auto enthusiasts would still prefer to row their own gears with a manual transmission, and we respect that, but the performance of the DCT is hard to argue with. How exactly does it work, though?

First, the dual-clutch transmission is exactly what it says on the tin. The transmission has two clutches (or sets of multi-disc clutches, in some cases) and each is dedicated to its own set of gears. One clutch gets the even gears while the other picks up the odd gears. Typically, the odd-gear clutch also controls reverse. That might sound confusing, but here's a bit more in-depth explanation of how a dual-clutch transmission works and why you'd want one.