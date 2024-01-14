Ford 10-Speed Transmission: The Most Common Problems

The Ford 10-speed transmission — also known as the 10R80 — was meant to be a revolutionary enhancement over its predecessor, the 6R80, which offered respectable performance at the time. This previous transmission was present in most Ford passenger cars until the 10-speed automatic was introduced.

In 2017, Ford debuted the 10R80 transmission, which it had developed in collaboration with General Motors. The new transmission was first introduced in Ford F-150 trucks, but it soon became a mainstay in other models like the Mustang, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and Ranger, among others. The 10R80 was designed to provide more power and fuel efficiency, allowing drivers to experience a more responsive and nimble handling experience.

That said, problems soon began to surface with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Owners of Ford passenger vehicles experienced various issues, ranging from jerky driving to delayed gear shifting and more. Over time, consistent problems with the transmission system led to multiple consumer complaints and even lawsuits against Ford.