Ford 10-Speed Transmission: The Most Common Problems
The Ford 10-speed transmission — also known as the 10R80 — was meant to be a revolutionary enhancement over its predecessor, the 6R80, which offered respectable performance at the time. This previous transmission was present in most Ford passenger cars until the 10-speed automatic was introduced.
In 2017, Ford debuted the 10R80 transmission, which it had developed in collaboration with General Motors. The new transmission was first introduced in Ford F-150 trucks, but it soon became a mainstay in other models like the Mustang, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and Ranger, among others. The 10R80 was designed to provide more power and fuel efficiency, allowing drivers to experience a more responsive and nimble handling experience.
That said, problems soon began to surface with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Owners of Ford passenger vehicles experienced various issues, ranging from jerky driving to delayed gear shifting and more. Over time, consistent problems with the transmission system led to multiple consumer complaints and even lawsuits against Ford.
Legal troubles for Ford
Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission has made an appearance in several Ford vehicles over the years, but it has also become the subject of multiple lawsuits. Plaintiffs have repeatedly alleged that the 10R80 transmission is defective. Some have also claimed that the auto manufacturer has known about this problem since 2018.
A lawsuit, filed with the Massachusetts State Court on April 18, 2023, stated: "A common design and/or manufacturing defect in Ford's 10R80 transmissions is a potentially life-threatening safety issue, and Ford has refused to recall or replace the defective Transmissions."
Lawsuits, over the years, have focused on issues with particular Ford models, such as the:
2018-2022 Ford Expedition
2018-2022 Ford Mustang
2019-2022 Ford Ranger
2018-2022 Lincoln Navigator
Ford, on the other hand, refuted several of these allegations, asserting that the plaintiffs didn't seek prompt servicing for their vehicles. Ford also pointed out that the complainants continued to use their cars despite these issues surfacing — a fact that could negate the severity of the claims.
Regardless of the outcome of these lawsuits, it's important to understand the common problems associated with the 10R80, especially if you're considering purchasing a new or used vehicle equipped with this transmission system.
Common transmission issues with the 10R80
One of the most common issues that people have experienced with Ford vehicles that used the 10R80 transmission was the "sluggish" pace of gear changes. Some drivers also allegedly experienced violent and sudden shifts from one gear to the other.
In one case, an individual from CarComplaints.com described driving a Ford Expedition on the interstate when their transmission dropped to first gear while he was driving over 70 mph. Such a drastic change in gears could have easily resulted in an accident. According to MotorBiscuit, some drivers experienced their transmission locking, leaving them unable to shift gears. These drivers reportedly were able to drive normally after they parked their vehicles for a few hours.
Multiple Ford F-150 drivers have reported that they felt their vehicles jerk forward while on the road. This could pose a significant risk, especially if one were driving in a congested area. Another problem that some consumers experienced was that the gear position indicator would not light up, according to several reports on Ford F-150 forums.
While this may not be as serious an issue as the violent shifting and jerking of a vehicle on the highway, it was an annoyance that did not have a straightforward solution. F-150 owners, in particular, also reported hearing unusual noises when starting, accelerating, or changing gears.
What is Ford doing about these issues?
While Ford has not confirmed the exact cause of the transmission issues, according to they appear to stem from the car's transmission software. After these issues came to light, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to address the problems associated with the 10R80's transmission.
The bulletin read, "Some 2017-2020 F-150, 2018-2021 Expedition/Navigator/Mustang and 2019-2023 Ranger vehicles equipped with a 10R80 automatic transmission may exhibit a harsh engagement/harsh shift/delayed shift." The bulletin went on to specify what service professionals could do to correct the issue(s).
Ford has also recalled certain affected vehicles. In 2022, Ford recalled select 2021 F-150 pickups that had an issue with the transmission software. Vehicles that had an open recall were eligible to get a free transmission software update at a Ford dealership.
Given these alleged issues with the 10-speed automatic transmission, it's important that you do your due diligence if you're considering purchasing a Ford truck or passenger car with the 10R80.