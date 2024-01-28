The Reason Why Ferrari Stopped Selling Cars With A Manual Transmission

Looking under the hood of a Ferrari might fool a casual observer since a dual-clutch transmission resembles a manual gearbox on the outside. However, it doesn't behave like one. It might not have the same feel as the old-fashioned stick-shift models, but dual-clutch transmissions provide faster acceleration and a higher top-end speed. A dual-clutch transmission uses two gearboxes that switch between the odd and even gears without any loss of torque to the wheels, eliminating the need for a clutch pedal. This gives the driver a more seamless experience behind the wheel, allowing them to focus solely on the road.

At the Paris auto show in 2016, Michael Hugo Leiters, Ferrari's chief technology officer, said, "Ferrari is design, performance, and state-of-the-art technologies. There's no manual transmission that can beat this performance, and therefore, we have decided to stay on the double-clutch gearbox."

Since the dual-clutch transmission is directly attached to the engine via clutches, the driver won't experience any loss of momentum. The following gear the transmission needs to shift to has been pre-selected, allowing it to shift quickly without notice. However, anyone who owns one of the few Ferrari Californias with a clutch pedal is in for a treat. Collectors' attraction for such a rare product has more than doubled its value, with one lucky owner selling theirs at auction for $435,000.