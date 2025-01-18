The 20 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2025

According to a report published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average retail price for a gallon of standard gasoline was $3.30 in 2024. That's marginally lower than the previous year, but still significantly higher than prices seen earlier in the decade. With continuing geopolitical uncertainty and stubborn inflation, there's little to indicate that gas prices will be dropping significantly any time soon, which makes buying an economical car more important than ever.

As well as saving money at the gas pump, buyers of highly economical gas cars get the satisfaction of knowing they're doing their bit to reduce their emissions footprint, without any of the hassle of using America's patchy charging infrastructure to top up an EV. These 20 cars are the most efficient on the market at the start of 2025 according to EPA data, and hail from a range of manufacturers. While the vast majority of included vehicles are mild hybrids, this list excludes plug-in hybrid vehicles and all-electric vehicles.