2025 Lexus UX300h Review: Hybrid Crossover Packs A Driving Surprise

I've been pretty outward with my distaste for performance SUVs. Ultimately, "performance SUV" can in itself feel oxymoronic. However, I've been wrong before, and in the case of the UX300h, I was wrong again.

On my favorite patch of windy road that I've taken the likes of the Toyota GR Corolla to in the past, the UX held its own. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it was excellent. The Handling trim features exclusive F-Sport tuned suspension with 18-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance run-flat tires. Combining the suspension with the low-down punch of the electric motor and all-wheel-drive meant that it had no problem holding grip through corners and coming out of them with gusto. Sure, you're not going to throw it into turns with the speed and confidence of most sports cars. However, like me, you might be nothing short of surprised by how capably the UX300h can hold its own.

Ultimately, the chance that one of these will ever see a track day is slim to none. That said, it fills the gap for those who are shopping in this price range, need the extra space and practicalities of an SUV, but aren't quite ready to give up on having fun during everyday commutes. It isn't the fastest or most powerful car out there, but it slides well into that category of cars where you get to use all of the power all of the time.

