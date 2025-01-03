2025 Toyota Crown Signia Limited Review: Weird, But In A Good Way

For an automaker with such a sensible reputation, Toyota's enthusiasm to make its Crown series work in the U.S. feels like an oddity. At least this 2025 Crown Signia — second to bear the nameplate after the Crown sedan arrived in 2023 — capitalizes on the perennially-popular SUV trend, even if the head-scratching kicks off early with the unusual styling.

Toyota does have a track record with "not quite a wagon, not quite an SUV" models, mind. The Crown Signia's predecessor, the Venza, was similarly tricky to compartmentalize. Built for the North American market specifically, the Venza hit the key talking points that the Crown Signia returns to: hybrid powered and more practical than a Camry, but not quite as large as the typical SUV or crossover.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

From the front, the Crown Signia looks a little like a Prius that took its gym goals seriously. The hammerhead shark fascia, with its neatly-integrated lamps squinting through bodywork slashes, and distinctive grille are a welcome change from the outsized proportions and hyper-masculine detailing most SUVs lean on.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Things are somewhat less eye-catching from the rear, but the 21-inch wheels on this Limited trim (from $47,990 plus $1,450 destination) fill the arches nicely.