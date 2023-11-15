2025 Toyota Crown Signia SUV Gives America A Hybrid Crossover That'll Turn Heads

You can't accuse Toyota of being boring anymore, not with vehicles like the 2025 Crown Signia SUV headed to the U.S. Memorably styled and a gas-electric hybrid as standard, it's the second in Toyota's Crown series to reach the U.S., after the not-quite-a-sedan-but-not-exactly-a-crossover-either Crown made its North American debut with the 2023 model year.

Given American drivers' ongoing love affair with SUVs and crossovers, the Crown Signia SUV is arguably even more suited to tastes here. However, its raised seating for five actually sits on the same TNGA-K platform as the Crown sedan, which Toyota says makes it more refined and car-like to drive.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where the Crown sedan is fairly outlandish in its design and proportions, the Crown Signia settles into a more familiar crossover aesthetic. Actually slightly shorter than the lifted sedan, though a couple of inches taller, it has a more delicate grille and a fascia more reminiscent of the latest Prius. That's no bad thing, mind, with the squinting daytime running lights and low-set headlamps leaving the Crown Signia looking premium.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At the rear, there's no specific "Signia" badging: Toyota says that's intentional, as it's hoping to build Crown as the brand rather than its subcategories.